If you want to renew your television and are looking for a 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV that is cheap and allows access to all types of streaming content, then you may be interested in the LG 43UR73006LA. This model It has a quality-price ratio that is difficult to beat, especially now that it's on sale. As a preview we will say that It has rarely been so cheap.

The LG 43UR73006LA is a complete television that Delivers exceptional picture and sound quality without breaking the bank. And right now you can get it for only 319 euros on Amazon, which is a 31% discount above its recommended price of 459 euros. We could say that it is one of the best 43-inch Smart TVs that you can buy right now for less than 320 euros. In fact, you only have to take a look at the reviews to see that many users are very satisfied with the purchase, hence the rating of 4.1 stars out of 5.

Get the LG 43UR73006LA TV 31% cheaper than the MSRP on Amazon

This television has the webOS operating system, which allows access to applications such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and many more. Plus, it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control it with your voice. As for the 43-inch panel with 4K UHD resolution, it offers exceptional image quality. Besides, It has the 4K α5 Gen6 processor with AI, which optimizes image and sound quality depending on the content you are watching.

And if you want to watch content that is not 4K, don't worry, because this Smart TV is it able to scale it to that resolution, so you don't miss a single detail. Thus, you will be able to watch your favorite movies, series and programs with incredible clarity. But that's not all, since it also offers immersive and powerful sound. It has two integrated speakers of 10 watts each. And if you have an LG sound bar, you can control it from the TV with the remote control.

On the other hand, if you plan to connect a console, then this television is also for you. It has a gaming menu that allows you to quickly access game mode and much more.

Don't hesitate and get the LG 43UR73006LA Smart TV now that it only costs 319 euros. By the way, it's an offer that can end at any time, so you better be quick if you want to get this TV for free. 140 euros less than the recommended price.

