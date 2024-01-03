The Krom K-WHEEL is on sale again on Amazon and has a great discount

If you usually play car games and are looking for a steering wheel make it good and cheap, then you have to take a look at the Krom K-WHEEL. This steering wheel is multi-platform and if you get it you will enjoy a more realistic driving experience. In fact, It's much more fun than playing with a controllerhence it is a highly recommended purchase.

Now you can get the Krom K-WHEEL for only 52.06 euros on Amazon, which is a 30% discount above its original price of 74.90 euros. As if that were not enough, it is a steering wheel that has more than 1,600 reviews and a score of 4 stars out of 5. Therefore, it goes without saying that users are delighted with this one with it.

The Krom K-Wheel is compatible with PC, PS3, PS4 and Xbox One, so you can enjoy your favorite games on any of these platforms. Besides, It has a central fastening system with 7 suction cups that guarantee perfect stability. Just plug it in and start playing. Regarding the latter, for it to work it is essential to have the original remote connected or one from a third party that has an official license.

It is worth mentioning that this steering wheel has 33 centimeters in diameter and a rotation angle of 180 degrees, which will allow you to make spectacular turns and feel each curve as if you were on the track. It also has vibration effects that will make you feel every bump, brake and acceleration. At the design level it is very comfortable.

Finally, say that the Krom K-Wheel Includes a set of pedals that will give you full control over the accelerator and brake. It also has a gear lever and paddles on the steering wheel.

In short, we could say that the Krom K-Wheel is one of the best steering wheels, if not the best, that you can buy right now for less than 55 euros. As if that were not enough, we must keep in mind that it is multiplatform, and this is something that never hurts. So now you know, if you are passionate about car racing games, with this steering wheel you will have a great time playing Forza Horizon 5, Gran Turismo 7, Assetto Corsa Competizione. Don't hesitate and get it before it runs out or the offer ends, you won't regret it.

