Old concepts, new solutions. A team of Jordanian and Qatari researchers has just reconsidered the old concept of a solar tower – an idea formulated at the beginning of the 20th century by the Spanish inventor Isidoro Cabanyes – to guarantee a supply of energy 24 hours a day, a continuous flow, which takes advantage the energy of the Sun and is free of the intermittencies that cause photovoltaic installations to not always be able to coordinate their supply and demand. To achieve this, Middle Eastern experts have, of course, given a twist to its design.

They have named their proposal TTSS.

A traditional idea. Solar towers (or chimneys) are not new. More than a century ago, Isidoro Cabanyes was thinking about the concept and in the early 80s a small-scale prototype was built in Manzanares, Ciudad Real. Since then, there have been several initiatives—including that of the firm Enviro Mission, which illustrates this post—to promote a promising technology that is actually based on a fairly simple phenomenon: convection, the tendency of hot air to rise. In these peculiar elongated “chimneys” solar energy is used to heat the duct and the air inside, which generates a current that in turn drives a system of turbines.

“Twin technology system”. What researchers from Qatar University and Al Hussein Technical University have done is take the concept and reformulate it. They have named their proposal TTSS, which stands for “twin technology solar system.” The name may be a bit long, but it is suggestive and gives a fairly precise idea of ​​how it works. Instead of sticking with a conventional solar updraft tower, the new work proposes combining two technologies in the same design.

The TTSS combines a solar updraft tower and a cooling downdraft tower. All integrated into the same duct. The system is relatively simple, at least on paper: in the center is the updraft chimney that heats the air at ground level and allows it to rise through the channel until it reaches the turbines. Around it there are a dozen smaller, downdraft towers that channel the cooled air downwards, thereby driving other turbines located at the bases of the channels.

To heat the air, the system incorporates a roof designed to trap heat. The opposite phenomenon, that of cooling, is achieved with a system that sprays a fine mist at the top that allows warm air to descend.

Improving efficiency. That is the objective that Qatari and Jordanian researchers have set for themselves. And this is detailed in the article they published in Energy Reports with the conclusions of their experiments.

“Standard ascending solar tower plants operate during the day, as they depend on solar radiation to generate electricity. Therefore, energy productivity, efficiency and performance are limited,” comment Emad Abdelsalam, Tarifas Almomani and Shadwa Ibrahim, authors of the study. “This work presents an attempt to increase the productivity of the updraft solar system by combining it with a downdraft technology in a single design.”

Combining towers. To achieve this, its TTSS combines concentric channels, turbines, water sprinklers and a collector. “The inner tower works like a traditional rising solar system, in which the air is heated under the collector due to irradiance and then rises up the chimney due to the pressure column. While the outer tower creates a downdraft by spraying water in the hot environment of the upper part of the tower”, explains the team, which claims that its system is “independent of solar irradiance”, an advantage that allows it to operate both during the day and at night.





Chart showing the size and structure of the tower.

Do you handle figures? Yes. The researchers worked with a simulation model that they applied to the climatic conditions of Riyadh and which showed that the TTSS could generate 752,763 kWh annually, which is 2.14 times more than standard solar updraft systems. The external towers would provide 400 MWh and the updraft tower about 350 MWh. With these results, experts estimate that around 677 tons of CO2 would be saved.

For their tests, the team from Qatar University and Al Hussein took as reference a TTSS tower with large measurements: an external tower 200 m high with an internal diameter of 10 m. As for the collector, it is 250 m in diameter and has an inclined design with a 6 m high entrance that gradually increases until reaching 12 at the base of the tower.

“The inner and outer towers are concentric. The area between the towers is divided into ten channels, where each channel serves as a cooling tower. The radius of each is 1.8 meters,” the experts detail in Energy Reports. Thanks to this “unique structure” they claim that their “twin technology” design is capable of operating in two modes simultaneously, combining its work as an updraft solar tower and a descending cooling channel.

Advantages… and some other challenges. The authors claim that their dual-current solar tower allows the production of conventional prototypes to be doubled (2.14) and that the system can operate “24 hours a day, 7 days a week, depending on weather conditions”, thanks to its capacity to retain heat.

This does not prevent TTSS from also presenting important “limitations” that can complicate their expansion. The researchers themselves admit that they are affected by the weather and that one of their handicaps is that they need access to water for the downdraft system, which can be a difficulty in desert areas, precisely those where they would be most effective.

“In addition, the performance of the downdraft tower decreases considerably in conditions of high humidity, such as during winter. Hence, it is recommended that the proposed design be implemented in remote areas with a hot and dry climate,” they conclude. Another challenge that it will have to face – New Atlas recalls – is to go beyond simulations and demonstrate that it is viable on a commercial scale, another important challenge given its large dimensions.

Images: Enviro Mission and Emad Abdelsalam et al. (Energy reports)

