A couple of paleontologists have created Dino Hazard, a love letter to 16-bit RPGs that looks like Jurassic Park mixed with Undertale and Chrono Trigger, the proceeds of which will support paleontology research.

If you like dinosaurs, RPG and the retro aesthetics of the SNES, Mega Drive or PlayStation 1, you have to take a look at Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout. This RPG, which has been in early access for years, has just officially launched on Steam.

Many video games use dinosaurs as a hook to attract the public. But this one is different: it is developed by paleontologiststrue dinosaur lovers, who will allocate part of the profits from this game to paleontological research.

Games Radar This game stands out, although it came out on December 22, it is currently 50% on Steam, until Three Kings Day (at 12.25 euros, usual price 24.50 euros).

Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout, an RPG created by paleontologists

Dino Hazard has a nostalgic atmosphere, with graphics reminiscent of those 16-bit Jurassic Park games (which have recently been reissued Limited Run Games).

What is the game about? It is a story about friendship and courage, in a dystopian science fiction context: there is an island full of dinosaursand the goal is to restore all the complexes on the island.

So yes, we fight dinosaurs, in turn-based battles with up to seven characters. But there are also minigames for capturing and taming animals, as well as a fishing system.

In fact, depending on the decisions we make we can choose between the path of love or hate…Perhaps related to this, we can choose whether to play as a hunter or as a conservationist.

Its creators, Tito Aureliano and Aline Ghilardi, have collaborated with scientists to represent flora and fauna, and have been developing a franchise for years that includes books, comics, and now the video game Dino Hazardwhich is now complete on Steam and is scheduled to arrive on PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.