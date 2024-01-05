When it comes to buying a new mobile phone, the dichotomy is still between the iPhone and an Android mobile phone, but within this last category is where it is most difficult to opt for one, since the strength of the Google Pixel has turned the sector upside down. .

The Pixel 8 for 678 euros is a good option, but not the only one and OnePlus also sells a very, very top alternative with functions that surpass this Pixel by far. It is the OnePlus 11 5G, which boasts, for example, brutally fast charging at 100W and which Amazon sells for 685 euros.

However, AliExpress has decided to go all out and with the discount code ES36 It leaves it at only 631 euros, so it far surpasses all its competitors, especially since it also offers shipping from Spain.

The OnePlus 11 5G offers very balanced equipment that performs perfectly in each of the sections. It stands out for its good performance in photography and abundant power thanks to its processor.

It is sold by AliExpress Plaza, that is, it is a product that is already in Spain, so In a maximum of 3-5 business days you will receive it at homeand that depends on the area of ​​the country in which you live and what holidays there are from now on.

For now it is still the best OnePlus mobile and one of the best you can buy in relation to quality and price, since as we say it has several features that in other cases you would have in a mobile from 1,000 euros and up.

Fast charging and power to fly for many years

The main specification of the OnePlus 11 5G, the one that makes the difference, for example, compared to the Pixel 8, is fast, or rather ultra-fast, charging. With 100W of power and a charger included in its box, we have been able to verify that in just over 20 minutes you can charge the entire battery of this mobile from 0 to 100%.

That means that if, for example, you are going to leave the house and you have a 20 or 30% battery, you can charge enough to last the entire day in the time it takes to have a coffee, and that was unthinkable until recently.

OnePlus surpasses Google in this section and also Apple, which for now has not entered the war of charging speed on its devices.

The top features of the device do not stop there. OnePlus 11, which has 5G, WiFi 6 and NFC, but boasts a 120 Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and also 16GB of RAMso it is a mobile that works very fast and will continue to do so for many years from now.

