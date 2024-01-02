We have interesting news related to Wii, since it has just been shared that one of its most popular games received content to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. We refer to Animal Crossing: City Folk.

The game was released almost 16 years ago.

As you probably know, this installment of Animal Crossing arrived on Wii on November 16, 2008 and became one of the favorites of the Nintendo franchise. Many years have passed since then and it continues to give gifts to its users.

Now, it was announced that players received free content that serves to celebrate the arrival of 2024, so if you still have Animal Crossing: City Folk you better download its latest update.

Here you can see it:

This is the New Year's gift

As you could see, users of the Wii game can get a new t-shirt with a 2024 print for their characters, a simple gift but one that is going down very well in the community that follows the saga.

It is worth mentioning that the situation is even more curious if you consider that Animal Crossing: City Folk was released almost 16 years ago and continues to receive content, while another installment such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons stopped doing so only a couple of years after its release. launch.

We will remain attentive to find out if there is any other news in the Wii title and any other Animal Crossing title. We invite you to stay tuned for more news related to the franchise at this link.

