As we told you, taking advantage of the beginning of the year, Virgin has made the decision to increase the costs of its mobile and fiber services. They are rises that arrive up to a limit of four euros additional and that, although it may seem little, month by month it ends up being money to take into account. What changes have occurred?

This is how your fiber rates look

As of December 2023, Virgin's fiber rates were at a cost of 33 euros for 300 Mb fiber and 43 euros for 600 Mb fiber. But with the 2024 increase, the price has increased by euro in each of the options, so your new charges are 34 and 44 euros respectively.

The good news is that a promotion is available from which customers who contract 600 Mb fiber with a 50 GB mobile line can benefit. On the one hand, for the first three months they will pay the price of the 300 Mb fiber rate. And on the other, once that period has passed, a discount of four euros will be applied each month until one year has passed. From that moment on, you will begin to pay the full rate for the 600 Mb service.

In the case of not contracting a mobile line, the 600 Mb fiber will have a discount of 10 euros for three months to catch up in cost with the 300 Mb fiber. Likewise, customers who contract 300 Mb fiber and a mobile line 50 GB will have a discount of four euros for 12 months. And, by combining either of the two fibers with the 50 GB line, you can get the Premium TV television package with a 50% discount for a period of one year. But it must be taken into account that these fiber and mobile packs have also increased costs compared to the rates at which they were offered before the start of 2024.

The 300 Mb fiber with a 50 GB mobile previously cost 45 euros and has now gone to a price of 49 euros, marking an increase of four euros over the previous rate. In the case of 600 Mb fiber, the cost to pay will be 59 euros instead of the previous 55 euros. However, let us take into account the promotions available with which, for a year, cost is reduced considerably.

New prices on mobile lines

In mobile rates the price increase is a little less noticeable. The most economical version, which provides a 15 GB line with unlimited calls and cumulative gigabytes, increases the cost by three euros, going from the previous 9 to 12 euros. For its part, the 25 GB data rate now has a price of 16 euros instead of the 14 euros that was previously paid.

To this we must add that Virgin Telco has not made changes to the other services it has available to interested users. From its website you can see that the Premium television package costs 8 euros which is added to the fiber or the Premium Extra of 14 euros per month. This latest package not only gives access to channels, but also provides subscribers with the power see all LaLiga Hypermotion. In addition to this, it is possible to contract additional streaming services, such as Netflix or DAZN.