It doesn't look like Xiaomi's CyberOne and Tesla's Optimus 2 humanoid robots, but it is capable of preparing a wide variety of gastronomic dishes and even do precision tasks that are complex for machines. This is Mobile ALOHA, a “cooking robot” developed by a team of researchers at Stanford University.

From a more technical point of view, we are talking about a remote operation platform that, thanks to an imitation learning system, can operate autonomously in certain scenarios. One of the most interesting aspects of the project is that its creators have published the details of the project so that anyone can build it.

An affordable robot with an autonomous spirit

The initiative, Zipeng Fu, Tony Z. Zhao and Chelsea Finn explain in an article, arose from the need to take a branch of technology to the next level. artificial intelligence known as apprenticeship learning whose application in robotics had been characterized by the lack of mobility and dexterity to perform useful tasks that require control of the entire body.

Mobile ALOHA addresses this challenge with a very interesting combination of technologies. The platform has been designed to adapt perfectly to a human operator. In this sense, it has a mobile base, two arms, a control interface and a computer. “The idea of ​​the platform is to imitate manipulation tasks that are bimanual,” they detail.





The system with one operator

The robot needs at least 50 guided demonstrations to learn to perform a new task. After operating by repeating the operator's steps, Mobile ALOHA can perform the task at hand easily. completely autonomous. For example, preparing some shrimp to enjoy on the weekend, washing the dishes and even putting away kitchen items.

The researchers note that the project addresses two main challenges. On the one hand, the capacity and precision that the Mobile ALOHA platform is capable of achieving. On the other hand, the costs. Lower performance systems, Zhao assures, can cost up to $200,000. The entire proposed new system can be had for less than $20,000.

To make the platform available to the public, those responsible for the project have published its technical details on GitHub, as well as partnering with Trossen Robotics so that all those interested can buy the hardware components. Everything seems to indicate that we are facing another wonderful advance in robotics.

Although most current robotic systems are not powered by artificial intelligence, when these two related fields are combined it can produce spectacular results. The Stanford researchers have done so, although they assure that these advances represent 50% of the final project that is still in development.

Images: Zipeng Fu, Tony Z. Zhao and Chelsea Finn (Stanford University)

