Toga and Twice have been immortalized through this great joint cosplay that you will love

This Toga and Twice joint cosplay is the best you'll see in a long time

Join the conversation

Throughout the chronology of My Hero Academia, it has been seen that this series has introduced a wide variety of very striking characters, since Kohei Horikoshi has done an excellent job bringing to life the various heroes and villains of the workwhich have penetrated the collective imagination quickly, being Himiko Toga y Twice a clear example of this.

Toga and Twice are two of the most beloved and popular characters in My Hero Academiabecause even though they both belong to the villains' side, they have managed to amaze their followers, since the attitudes and personalities of these individuals have been very striking, sharing a great link that led many fans to ship them at all times.

In fact, beyond the series, Toga y Twice have captivated the followers, who always linked them in a loving way, being one of the most loved and anticipated romances by fanssince both were always together, supporting each other at all times, having a close friendship that, to this day, continues to excite fans, to the point that two cosplayer artists have decided to give life to both villains through an amazing joint cosplay that conveys the essence of these beloved antagonists.

Himiko Toga and Twice come to life through this joint cosplay that conveys the essence of both villains

As we have already mentioned, Toga and Twice are two of the most endearing characters in My Hero Academiasince both created a great bond of friendship after accepting each other as they were, which led to them being together at all times, making a great duo when it came to facing the heroes.

Every interaction of this couple of villains stole the hearts of fans, who longed for both to have a bond beyond friendship, since their affection for each other was so real that it unleashed a wave of emotions within the fandom. In fact, the impact that this duo had is such that two cosplay artists have decided to immortalize them through cosplay set that transmits the essence of Toga x Twice.

Through Instagram, the account called 86thfloorcosplay has shared the joint cosplay of Toga and Twice made by the cosplay artists rivers_attempts and ithil_cosplay_, who sublimely managed to represent both villains, transmitting the essence of both and the strong bond of friendship They had.

In this sequence of images you can see how both artists have perfectly replicated every detail of these villainsfrom their distinctive battle costumes to their great bond of friendship, as the cosplayers have managed to faithfully transmit the essence and close relationship that these popular antagonists had who did not hesitate to support each other.

This is one of the best Toga and Twice cosplays you'll see in a long timesince both artists have managed to accurately convey the great bond of friendship that these villains had, who remained very united when carrying out the evil plans of the League of Villains liderada por Tomura Shigaraki.

Notably Many fans have been shipping this couple of villains for a long time.making various illustrations in which both profess all their love, which is why the popularity of Toga and Twice grew exponentially, becoming two of the most loved characters by fans of My Hero Academia.

On the other hand, 2024 will be a great year for Kohei Horikoshi's franchisesince the first trailer for season 7 of My Hero Academia was recently revealed, which It will be released next May 4addressing extremely incredible moments that will mark a before and after in the plot.

Join the conversation