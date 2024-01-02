If you have to change your phone and you want the latest iPhone at all costs, right now you have a great opportunity to get a whole iPhone 15 at a more attractive price. The Phone House has it in its Miravia store for 887 euros in all colors. Plus, it has free shipping. We tell you how to get it at this price.

Currently, The Phone House offers us this terminal for 60 euros less of what it officially costs, (959 euros), since it marks 899 euros. If we also take advantage of the first purchase discount on the platform, we can get it for 887 euros, with a total saving of 72 euros. In addition, we will have free shipping, from Spain, and the guarantee of buying it in a completely trusted official store, with delivery in less than a week.

With the iPhone 15 you will be getting the latest model in Apple's range of smartphones; the entry terminal and with 5G connectivity. Not because it is a low-end phone and it also has improvements compared to the two previous generations that make it a much more attractive device.

It has a screen OLED Super Retina XDR con 6.1 inches and 2,556 x 1,179p resolution, which offers a brightness of 2,000 nits and stands out above all for finally including the Dynamic Island in the basic range.

This model comes animated by a Chip A16 Bionic from Apple itself; the same as last year's Pro and Pro Max models, along with 6 GB of RAM memory. In terms of storage, this year we have capacities of 128, 256 and 512 GB, although the price of the offer we are talking about is for the 128 GB.





It has a dual main camera, with angular and ultra angular, with 48 Mp and 12 Mp respectively. While on the front we find a 12 Mp True Depth camera that is responsible for the Face Id biometric security system.

Continue maintaining the waterproof with IP68 certification and no longer has a Lightning connector for battery charging or data synchronization; In this generation, the iPhone finally makes the leap to the USB-C port.

What does not change is the availability of the MagSafe magnetic wireless charging system, with 35W fast charging.

