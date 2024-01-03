In December 2006, no one imagined what SpaceX would become. At the time, the small startup founded by an eccentric millionaire had failed in its first attempt to launch the Falcon 1 rocket. The two largest aerospace companies in the United States, Boeing and Lockheed Martin, felt more threatened by foreign rockets, such as the Russian Soyuz and the European Ariane.

That was why Boeing and Lockheed signed a strategic agreement to create a joint venture called United Launch Alliance (ULA). The merger combined decades of experience in rocket manufacturing and launching. No other company was going to be able to cope. Or so they believed.

Two old glories and a rocket that lands

Boeing's Delta IV and Lockheed Martin's Atlas V continued to be launched under the ULA umbrella, but as the same rocket family. ULA became known for its reliability and quickly achieved its goal: becoming the US government's primary contractor for launching space missions. The Department of Defense, NASA and other government agencies paid up to $400 million to fly aboard a Delta IV Heavy.

Meanwhile, SpaceX managed to successfully fly the Falcon 1 on the fourth try, just when Elon Musk had run out of money to continue financing the company. SpaceX then focused on developing the Falcon 9, a much larger rocket capable of carrying significantly heavier payloads. In June 2010, the Falcon 9 successfully launched its first payload: a mockup of the Dragon spacecraft, which was funded by NASA.

Five years later, SpaceX had more than demonstrated the reliability of its rockets, but it had the final blow that would change the aerospace industry forever. A Falcon 9 booster launched 11 satellites into Earth orbit, returned from space and landed vertically on its legs. Since then, SpaceX has made 260 successful landings. The most frequently reused Falcon 9 completed 19 missions in total, including the first crewed flight with NASA astronauts. SpaceX launches were already cheaper than ULA launches, but reuse ended up bringing down their prices.

ULA calls Tory Bruno to stop SpaceX





In August 2014, ULA was already feeling the growing competition from SpaceX, so it decided to take a turn. Tory Bruno, a Lockheed Martin legend, has joined the company as the new CEO and president. The engineer took on a titanic task: transform a mastodon that had been born from the merger of two old glories into a more innovative company adaptable to changes in the sector. In other words: a company more prepared to face SpaceX.

Bruno focused his leadership on improving efficiency and reducing the company's costs. To do this he focused on the development of the new generation Vulcan Centaur rocket. The two-stage vehicle has a liquid methane and oxygen booster using Blue Origin's BE-4 reusable engines. In addition, it can be configured with lateral accelerators to launch heavier loads, so it is planned to replace both the Delta IV Heavy and the Atlas V, which have one and 17 flights left, respectively.

ULA's transition to the Vulcan Centaur has not been without problems. Blue Origin took longer than expected to deliver the first engines and a Centaur stage (the upper part of the rocket) imploded during ground tests. But now, after years of delays, the rocket is finally ready for its maiden flight. Scheduled for January 8, the first Vulcan will launch Astrobotic's Peregrine spacecraft and the DNA of deceased Star Trek actors to the Moon. If this launch goes well, a second Vulcan will launch the Dream Chaser spaceplane in April. If this second launch also goes well, the US Air Force will rely on the Vulcan Centaur for its first National Security mission. The first of many.

The Vulcan Centaur equals the price of the Falcon 9





Last month, the US Space Force distributed 21 launch contracts valued at 2.5 billion dollars. SpaceX achieved 10 launches for 1.2 billion. ULA took 11 launches for 1.3 billion.

The most surprising thing is not the support for the Vulcan Centaur, but the price of its launches. 1.3 billion dollars between 11 flights is 118 million dollars per flight, two million less than what SpaceX has taken. The comparison is a bit tricky, since SpaceX's 10 launches include three Falcon Heavys, which are more powerful and expensive than the Falcon 9, but it's still surprising. In nine years at the head of ULA, Tory Bruno has not only managed to successfully sell the Vulcan Centaur, but also match SpaceX's prices, which seemed impossible.

Bruno is very active on social networks, regularly answers questions from his followers and has managed to weather for years the offensives of Elon Musk, who has been very critical of ULA on Twitter. SpaceX lobbied the government for years to compete on equal terms with ULA, and the Falcons did not begin launching national security missions until 2017.

The latest rockets from Boeing and Lockheed

Since then, ULA's profits have plummeted. Lockheed Martin had presented a profit margin of 12.6% in 2015. Last year, its margin dropped to 8.8%. Boeing does not break out figures for its space division.

The Vulcan Centaur is cheaper and more efficient than ULA's traditional rockets, and has some reusability (if the company can successfully recover the engines), so profits should be on the rise. But Bruno's work must not have been enough for Boeing and Lockheed Martin investors because ULA is now for sale. Blue Origin and Cerberus are among those interested in buying it, according to Reuters.

Tory Bruno's changes were right, but they came too late. SpaceX is already worth more than Boeing and Lockheed Martin (at least in its latest stake sale as a private company). David has once again defeated Goliath.

Images | Tory Bruno (X)

In Xataka | 50 years later, the United States will return to the Moon in January. The surprise is that it will not be on a NASA ship