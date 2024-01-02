If to start the year you have decided to finally buy a laser printer that is cheap and that helps you put an end to the problems that inkjet ones give you, right now, on Amazon, you have a great price for the HP LaserJet M140we. You can get it for only 96 euros. It is almost the lowest price it has ever been and it also has free shipping and before Christmas.

Buy the HP Laserjet M140we at the best price





This printer costs 119 euros, so now that we can buy it for 96 euros, We will be taking it for about 23 euros less, and just 4 euros more expensive than the lowest price it has reached on Amazon. This price also includes free shipping in just a couple of days for Prime users or for those who take advantage of the free one-month trial of the service when placing their order.

This HP LaserJet M140we It is the brand's smallest home laser printer model. It occupies practically the same size as the basic inkjet models, and, although it only prints in black and whitecompensates for this fact with advantages such as consuming very little toner-type ink, being much faster than those or not suffering from the always annoying nozzle clogging.

It is also a model multifunction, which not only prints; also copies and scans, being able to print up to 20 pages per minute .

Furthermore, this printer offers WiFi connectivity and USB; With this we ensure not only that we can print from the laptop or desktop PC using a USB cable, but also that we can do so without said cable or by sending the documents to be printed from the mobile phone or tablet wirelessly.

In addition, this is a model that includes 6 months of subscription to the service Instant Ink of toner.

