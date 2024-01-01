If something characterizes Christmas, it is the fact that it is marked by a large number of traditions. Some, naturally, have a marked religious original (Christian or earlier), but others are much more modern (or even false), even though they seem to have always been there. This is what happens with the 12 grapes that are usually eaten on New Year's Eve.

In reality, many customs tend to develop slowly, little by little, but there are also theories that explain, in a more or less reliable way, what is the reason why we eat 12 grapes on New Year's Eve. It all started a little less than two centuries ago.

The tradition of eating 12 grapes on New Year's Eve

Nowadays it may seem like the most normal thing in the world to eat 12 grapes on New Year's Eve, and there are even people who think that it is a widespread custom everywhere. In reality, it is not like that at all.

Only in Spain is this way of saying goodbye to the year put into practice, although, Over time, it has also been imported (occasionally) to places like Portugal or Latin America. But even in these “brother” places it is not always done, far from it. Each country usually has its own traditions. For example, in Italy they eat lentils.

More particular are, at least in our eyes, other customs carried out around the world. In Chile, it is customary to welcome the New Year by visiting cemeteries to remember deceased loved ones, while in Japan the Buddhist tradition rings bells as a way to free oneself from sins.

Returning to Spain, The 12 grapes represent the months of the next year, and it is generally customary to make a wish (or one for each grape, depending on how ambitious you are) while they eat. In the end, it all translates to the same thing: seeking luck for the year to come.

What is the reason we eat 12 grapes on New Year's Eve?

Basically, there are two theories that explain the origins of why we eat 12 grapes on New Year's Eve. The first dates back to 1909. It is assumed that in that year A surplus was produced in Spain in the national production of grapes, and it was decided to sell the harvest by trading packages that represented luck. and abundance.

Other historians, however, talk about the custom being earlier, and claim that grapes were already consumed on New Year's Eve in a more or less similar way to what is done now years before.

Reportedly, Around the year 1880 it began to be made as a response to the bourgeois custom, imported from France, in which grapes were eaten and champagne was drunk to greet the new year.

In any case, it is sometimes difficult to trace the beginning of some traditions, especially the most curious ones. This is also what happens with wearing a red garment (usually undergarments), which is also supposed to bring good luck. Its origins, in this case, are in other places in the world, and point to Asia.