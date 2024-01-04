Specifically, the National Court has confirmed the prosecution of two of the cybercriminals who stole banking details of 438,000 taxpayers. These are Daniel Baíllo Escarabajal (aka Kermit) and Juan Carlos Ortega Guerrero. Judge José Luis Calama also has a pending resolution on another of the participants in these thefts of taxpayer data: José Luis Huertas Rubio, known as Alcasec.

The hackers of the largest cyber attack

These three proper names are those of the computer experts responsible for what can be considered as the largest cyber attack suffered never by state agencies. Alcasec (previously operating under the alias Txapote) is considered to be the main author of the events, so its resolution is separate.

As for the other two investigated by the attack on the Judicial Neutral PointDaniel Baíllo Escarabajal was Alcasec's main assistant, while Juan Carlos Ortega Guerrero is considered the main buyer of the stolen information.

Kermit, residing in Cartagena, Murcia, is considered, for example, responsible for the contracting of the domain «cgpj-pnj.com» through the company Eranet International Limited, based in Hong Kong. This was later used to gain access to the Justice Administration of the Basque Country. According to police investigations, this hacker had a total of 16 remote computers (9 in Russia, 3 in Germany, 2 in Spain, one in the United Kingdom and one in Ukraine).

The data obtained in this judicial database subsequently made it possible to obtain more credentials with which they obtained data from the Tax Agency. There, according to the records of the National Court of November 13 and 29, to which El Periódico de España has had access, the private data of at least 438,000 taxpayers.

As for Ortega Guerrero, residing in Seville, he used a virtual identity to buy most of the data obtained at the Judicial Neutral Point. Specifically, 30 data packages, six of them with 5,540 records with personal and banking information of taxpayers.

This NPC acts as a system that interconnects the judicial headquarters with the rest of the state agencies. Basically, it is the main server where all the cases of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) are stored and therefore where they are attached the documents of all judicial procedures in Spain. The acquired data was in turn reused to commit smishing scams. According to the order, he managed and coordinated “a network of 188 contacts dedicated to cybercrime activities, such as smishing (irregular SMS sending), with whom he associated to commit different illicit activities whose ultimate goal is financial gain.”

The acts committed by this group of hackers constitute a continued crime of revealing secrets, a crime defined in articles 197.2, 2 and 6 of the Penal Code. In addition to access to the Judicial Neutral Point and subsequently to the Tax Agency, unauthorized access to the General Directorate of Traffic and the National Police Corps has also been detailed. Judicial experts point out that the sentences could reach 20 years in prison.

What happens with Alcasec?

For now, still there is no firm resolution about Huertas, the alleged ringleader of the operation. The Fourth Section of the Criminal Chamber of the National Court has not yet made public its response to the appeal filed by Alcasec's lawyer.

Last March, Alcasec was arrested and put on trial. However, in May he decided release preventive release the young man with a series of conditions: appearing in court every fifteen days, where apparently he has also been collaborating with Justice and the prohibition of leaving the country, for which his passport was revoked. The estimate is that he could face up to 20 years in prison for the aforementioned crimes. Since then, in addition to collaborating with the investigation, he has supposedly taken a better direction in which to apply his computer skills: head of cybersecurity for a company.