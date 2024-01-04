What will the cars of the future be like? That is a question that all motor lovers have asked themselves on some occasion. And what is clear is that, whatever happens, the superpower that today is China wants to be at the forefront of the manufacturing and marketing of vehicles of tomorrow.

While the advantages and disadvantages of electric models compared to combustion models are still being discussed, the Asian giant is already looking further, specifically at hydrogen cars, and working on the technology to make them more efficient than its competitors.

Hydrogen cars, China's goal

China is currently the country in the world where the most cars are manufactured, a huge distance from its main competitor: the United States. Total, The Chinese build no more and no less than 27 million units per yeara figure much higher than the little more than 10 million that are made in the United States.

But, far from being satisfied, the Asian power already has a new goal in mind: hydrogen cars. While Europe aims to end diesel and gasoline by 2030, coinciding with all the environmental care measures that the old continent has imposed on itself, the Chinese government has been promoting the advancement of the hydrogen alternative for years.

The results, it seems, have not been long in coming. From the hand of the scientist Jiao Kui, China has developed a new technology that could mark the future of the automotive industry in the medium term throughout the world.. It is a new membrane fuel cell that, as is known, will increase the power of conventional ones by 80%.

It must also be taken into account that China is also the largest producer of hydrogen in the world, which, added to its technological innovation and the models planned for the near future, aims to position the country at the top of the automobile industry in less time. of five years

What are the advantages of hydrogen cars?

It must be kept in mind that, even today, hydrogen cars are considered the main alternative for the future. Firstly, because they are environmentally clean (something essential in China, not only commercially but also due to the very high levels of pollution suffered by many cities), but also for other qualities.

Without going further, Hydrogen cars do not need the frequent and generally too slow charging that cars suffer from. electric cars, and which are the main argument presented by its current detractors. Furthermore, Jiao Kui's new invention could cause the price of these vehicles to be reduced substantially.

Although it is still early how the new technology that China is preparing for its hydrogen cars can be polished, what is clear is that its advances demonstrate an absolute commitment when it comes to betting on them. The car of the future could be hydrogen, and most likely Chinese.