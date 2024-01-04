There is no other way, as pure and neat as the neatest Mondeo ST220 in the Netherlands is.

It is remarkable how quickly the car market can change. Intuitively, it was only a few years ago that the best family car you could recommend (which also handles a bit nicely) was a Ford Mondeo. The Mondeo actually did everything well. They were very spacious, not too expensive and were made from art.

It is difficult to imagine, but in terms of steering feel (quite direct, with feedback), shifting (accurate) and very pleasant chassis (stable, little understeer, yet still comfortable) there was little better than a Mondeo. That's why we've never understood what people have against the Jaguar X-Type. “Yes, that's technically just a Mondeo!”. Er, that's actually just a compliment…

There have also been a few sporty variants of the Mondeo. Unfortunately not that much and certainly not as sporty or extreme as it could have been, but that's okay. The first two generations had an 'ST', which stands for Sport Technologies. The first Mondeo ST200 had a 205 hp V6, this second generation that you see here (an ST220) even has 226 hp.

Faster than a BMW 316i (and 318i, 320i, 325i)

These cars were hardly sold at the time. Everyone ordered a 316i with M Sport package and bagdelete, so they couldn't see that you were driving a bare, slow BMW. The Mondeo ST220 was for people at the other end of the spectrum: who want to enjoy themselves but don't have to show it off to the neighbor. So it is still quite difficult to find a neat copy.

Well, here's one! It is truly a first-class gem. Of course it is an import: in the Netherlands they are completely rare, these types of fast Mondeos. This Mondeo ST220 comes from Cologne, so it's not that far away. Also good to know, the first owner kept all technology up to date at the Ford dealer, all this documentation is also documented.

Neatest Mondeo ST220 from Marktplaats

According to the advertisement, the power is a 'modest 220 hp'. As if you say on your Tinder account that you have to make do with a modest 9 cm. But contrary to most claims on the internet, the seller is simply modest, as the Duratec V6 produces 226 hp. This makes this fast Mondeo not an extreme racing monster, but still nice and smooth.

In any case, you should look at the total experience of the ST220: that wonderful singing V6, the balanced chassis and refined steering still make the Mondeo ST220 a great driver's car. Nowadays the family man with sporting aspirations drives a Ford Kuga PHEV ST-Line and they are probably faster, but we think this ST220 is more fun. Interested? You can view the ad here!

This article This is the neatest Mondeo ST220 in the Netherlands first appeared on Ruetir.