On a journey that transcends the limits of our imagination, NASA with its Juno spacecraft brings us closer to the moon Io, the most inaccessible and extreme in the Solar System. This mission, begun with the launch of Juno on August 5, 2011, marks a milestone in space exploration, taking us beyond Jupiter's dense and mysterious clouds.

A world where volcanic activity is the hallmark, and flames and ashes are the main actors, that is the reality of Io, Jupiter's moon captured by Juno. NASA mission continues to obtain extraordinary photos and an extraterrestrial landscape full of surprises.

Images of Jupiter by Juno's camera

NASA

with his approach this December 30just 1,500 kilometers away, a little more than the distance between Madrid and Paris, Juno offers us an unprecedented perspective of this fascinating satellite.

This flyby allowed Juno's instruments to collect a significant amount of data on volcano variability of Io, including the frequency of its eruptions, their intensity and temperature, and how Io's activity is connected to the flow of charged particles in Jupiter's magnetosphere.

Juno investigated the source of Io's massive volcanic activity, the possible existence of a magma ocean beneath its crust, and the importance of Jupiter's tidal forces affecting this moon.

Additionally, all cameras aboard Juno were active, including the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) to capture the thermal signatures emitted by Io's volcanoes and calderas, and the mission's Stellar Reference Unit to obtain the largest image. resolution of Io's surface to date.

The mission has also adjusted the spacecraft's planned future trajectory to add seven new distant flybys of Io.with each orbit progressively more distant, which will reduce Juno's orbit around Jupiter from 38 to 33 days

.

Other Juno missions with NASA

Juno's work is not limited to Io. Since arriving at Jupiter in 2016, she has been revealing secrets not only of the gas giant, but also of its other moons. For example, on Ganymede, the spacecraft detected organic compounds and salts, suggesting an intriguing aquatic past.

Juno's exploits are worthy of recognition. In addition to being the first solar spacecraft to operate at Jupiter, it has ventured further from Earth than any other of its kind. Despite the intense radiation, Juno has endured, offering revolutionary images and discoveries.

This mission will extend until September 2025, with each orbit and approach contributing new pieces to the puzzle of our Solar System. With the second visit to Io planned for February 3, 2024, scientists hope to compare and contrast data to better understand the dynamics of this extreme volcanic environment.

Juno's exploration of Io is more than a scientific mission; It's a reminder of how vast and amazing our cosmic neighborhood is. This moon of Jupiter, with its hostility and beauty, represents a challenge and an opportunity to understand the reaches of space.