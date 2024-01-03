Suara.com – The General Election Commission (KPU) revealed the list of names of panelists for the third debate for presidential candidates (capres) and vice presidential candidates (cawapres).

KPU member August Mellaz revealed that there were 11 names of panelists who would become one team to formulate questions for the three presidential candidates.

Before the day of the debate, August said that 11 panelists would undergo a quarantine period.

“Starting from the 5th (quarantined),” said August at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (3/1/1024).

The panelists for this debate are, Professor of International Security, Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Indonesian Christian University (UKI) Angel Damayanti, Lecturer in International Relations and Expert in Defense Industry Studies and Technology Transfer, Binus Curie University Maharani Savitri, Professor of International Relations, University of Indonesia Evi Fitriani , as well as Professor of International Law at the University of Indonesia (UI) and Chancellor of General Ahmad Yani University (Unjani) Hikmahanto Juwana.

Furthermore, the names of the other panelists, Expert on Geospatial Aspects of Maritime Law, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) I Made Andi Arsana, Lecturer in the International Relations Study Program, Security and Defense Expert, Pertamina and Montratama University, Researcher at the Political Research Center of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) Irine Hiraswari Gayatri, as well as Defense University (Unhan) Security Expert Kusnanto Anggoro.

The next three panelists are the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL) 2012-2014 and Chair of the Council of Professors at the Defense University (Unhan) Marsetio, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Indonesian International Islamic University (UII) and Senior Fellow of CSIS Philips J Vermonte, as well as Professor Padjadjaran University (Unpad) Global Security Sector Widya Setiabudi Sumadinata.

Previously, August revealed the location of the debate which would bring together Anies Baswedan, Prabowo Subianto and Ganjar Pranowo.

“So, the third debate will be held on January 7 2023 at Istora, the location is Istora Senayan,” he said.

Six Subthemes

Meanwhile, in meetings with the organizing media and teams from each pair of candidates, the KPU determined six sub-themes for this debate.

“Yesterday there were four themes, now defense and security remain separate themes. Then, we expanded international relations with globalization. Then, we expanded geopolitics as a separate issue with foreign policy,” said August.

“So, there are six sub-themes which will be discussed in the third debate on January 7,” he added.

Furthermore, August explained that these six sub-themes would later become the basis for the 11 panelists to formulate questions for the three presidential candidates.

For your information, the KPU will hold a third debate attended by the three presidential candidates, namely Anies Baswedan, Prabowo Subianto, and Ganjar Pranowo on Sunday (7/1/2024).