Suara.com – The ticket price list and seating plan for Chanyeol EXO's solo fancon in Jakarta were officially revealed by IME Indonesia as the promoter.

“This is the official seat plan for CHANYEOL FANCON TOUR “THE ETERNITY” in JAKARTA,” wrote IME Indonesia on Instagram as a caption.

There it was revealed that the fancon tickets for the owner of Park Chanyeol's real name were divided into four categories.

The cheapest ticket in the last position is Cat3 which is priced at IDR 1.4 million. Then followed by Cat2 which is sold for IDR 1,850,000.

Then there is Cat1 which costs IDR 2,350,000. Meanwhile, the most expensive ticket for a position near the stage is VIP.

The price for VIP category tickets alone reaches IDR 2.7 million.

Even though it is relatively expensive, the promoter revealed the benefits for fans who buy VIP tickets.

One of them can take part in the send off session and press conference before the event.

Furthermore, IME Indonesia also explained that the audience would later watch Chanyeol EXO's performance in a sitting position.

“All categories are seated and will get a seat number,” said IME Indonesia.

EXO Chanyeol's fancon tickets will only be sold on January 12.

“Tickets will be available via Tiket.com, on January 12 2024 at 13.00 WIB,” said IME Indonesia.

As is known, Chanyeol EXO's fancon will be held on March 9 2024 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD City, South Tangerang.