

Home births

Of course, babies were also born at home on January 1. After the interview with the Brand family, we learned that a child was born in Zwolle at 0.54 am. Two minutes earlier than Mieke. The midwife who supervised this birth confirmed this.

It is therefore difficult to determine who really is Overijssel's first baby this year. Rtv-Oost editor-in-chief Gerben Oost: “Every year we report on the first child born in a hospital in our province. But that may not be the first born baby of the year. To be more accurate, we encourage midwives to next year to inform us of the times of the first home births of the year. This will give us a more complete picture.