Since speed radars began to be installed, all kinds of methods have emerged with which to try to evade detection. Lacquer on the license plate, placing a cloth or padlock on a motorcycle, folding license plates that are hidden, etc. Now a new technique has emerged that is sweeping social networks.

Is about a new method that can be camouflaged very well. Like everything that goes viral on social media, you can doubt its effectiveness in the real world, but the idea is good, although you would face very serious consequences if you do this trick and get caught by the police.

A viral trick on Instagram and TikTok

In recent days, the new trick is beginning to appear on social networks to, apparently, get rid of fines for speeding, supposedly managing to evade the detection of road radars.

It's not the old trick of putting hairspray on your license plate, but its intention is similar: to get block certain license plate numbers so that the radar cannot detect them and thus the fine for speeding never reaches the offender.

The modus operandi on this occasion consists of stick some special stickers that correspond to the actual size and numbering of the license plate. In this way, suspicions are not raised nor a serious modification occurs, such as changing a 3 for an 8 by painting the missing areas.

These adhesives, according to demonstrations on social networks, achieve reflect the light of the cinemamometers that still have a flash, so in the photo only a blank space would be seen in said positions, meaning that the photo of the infraction cannot be considered valid, and therefore the corresponding sanction cannot be issued. However, the trick is certainly not infallible, because most radars already have infrared technology so as not to depend on the lighting conditions of the environment.

Fines for manipulating the license plate

Obviously, as happens in the case of using radar warning devices, the placement of these elements to evade fines and be able to circulate in situations of excess speed without facing the consequences, It is illegal.

If we obtain one of these “magic” stickers that circulate on the Internet, and if its viral effectiveness is true, the fine in the event that an agent of the authority detects its installation would never go below 200 euros. It could be more serious if it is considered a serious modification. In this case, things could go up to 6,000 euros and the withdrawal of 6 points from the license of driving. Above all, in compliance with this precept: “When the plates have elements or obstacles that prevent the identification of their numbering or when driving without them.” Since the purpose of the stickers would not be precisely decorative, but rather to prevent identification, it would probably fall into this very serious offense categorization.