Many people have grown up with Star Wars and now we can see how they made the films of the great science fiction saga.

Disney Plus will present a new documentary about Industrial Light & Magic (ILM)the special effects company that revolutionized cinema and was created to make the vision it had come true George Lucas of Star Wars.

Here we leave you the trailer of Light & Magic de Disney Plus:

Although it all started with Star Warswe can see that they have made the special effects of films as important as Indiana Jones, Terminator 2, Willow, Jurassic Park, Transformers, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Mummy, The Avengers and much more. They have also brought together a lot of talent for this six-episode documentary since it will be directed by Lawrence Kasdan and will feature executive producers Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Justin Wilkes, Lawrence Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy y Michelle Rejwan. Additionally, they will reveal their experiences with Industrial Light & Magic two geniuses like George Lucas y James Cameron. Two of the most influential directors in the history of cinema.

The industry would not be the same without this special effects company.

As the trailer itself indicates, Industrial Light & Magic For 47 years he has won 16 Oscars making more than 350 films. But he also has a lot of innovative works since they were the first to use a motion control camera in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). They also created the first character created entirely by computer, the Knight of the Stained Glass Window. The secret of the pyramid (1985). Morphing had never been used in cinema before until the scene of Willow (1988) in which the sorceress Fin Raziel undergoes a series of transformations into different animals. Without forgetting that they created complete and highly detailed living beings like the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park (1993). So we must recognize how important this company has been, since today's cinema would not be the same.

The documentary Light & Magic will premiere on July 27, 2022 in Disney Plus. The streaming platform where all the series and movies are Star Wars.

