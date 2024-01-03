Last September 28 was a historic day for Xiaomi. He introduced the world to the SU7, his first electric car, moving away from his signature economical approach that has been his hallmark for years. The SU7 represents a direct challenge to brands like Tesla and Porsche, successfully achieving its development in less than three years and with surprising technical specifications.

Beyond its autonomy, power and design, the Xiaomi SU7 stands out for being the first electric vehicle equipped with HyperOS, Xiaomi's own software that is already beginning to be deployed on some mobile phones.

The integration with Xiaomi phones is much deeper than what we would find in an iPhone next to a car with Apple CarPlay, or any Android phone with Android Auto. We will delve into how the Xiaomi electric car software will work, since the proposal is more than ambitious.

Up to five screens connected at the same time

The Xiaomi SU7 has a digital cockpit, a Head Up screen and a huge 16.1-inch central panel with 3K resolution. In addition, it has two rear hooks to connect both Xiaomi tablets and iPad. Total, five screens that can communicate simultaneously.

If you are not familiar with HyperOS, it is good to know that it is the new operating system customization layer for new Xiaomi products. The company puts on the table that it is its own system although, technically, It is based on Android and customized by Xiaomi.

HyperOS is updated via OTA from the car itself, so it is similar to what we have seen in Android Automotive





In other words, we are a priori facing an extreme modification of Android Automotive (not Android Auto), with new menus, redesigned interfaces, complete integration with the car's sensors and its own functions. This means that the car has its own operating system and does not depend on the phone to have applications. As it is its own system, it is possible to access the car's parameters, as well as the information collected by its sensors.

If we want complete integration with the smartphone, we have several possibilities. If we use a phone with HyperOS, we can directly send its screen to the car (mirroring). Since both systems are connected, it is possible to expand the small window that we have opened from the mobile phone in the vehicle interface, a fusion that demonstrates the cohesion of a completely integrated system.





Two Xiaomi tablets anchored to the Xiaomi SU7 supports

If we have an iPhone, we can connect to the car through Apple CarPlay or even use AirPlay to send content. Here the integration is not as deep as when we use just HyperOS, but it is a vehicle completely compatible with the Apple ecosystem.

So much so that the supports of the rear seats are compatible with iPad, so we can have the central screen connected to Apple CarPlay and, in turn, two iPads connected. It is also compatible with Xiaomi tablets. In the latter case, it will be possible to see data from the vehicle itself through these screens, as long as they are updated to HyperOS.

In short, Xiaomi seeks a connected experience between screens. Your electric car has HyperOS as an operating system, updateable by OTA and independent in operation from any other device. You can thus receive calls, send messages, use navigation applications and everything that we usually see in systems such as Android Automotive or Apple CarPlay.

Additionally, we can add connections, such as our Android phone, a Xiaomi with HyperOS, iPhone, iPad, Xiaomi tablets, etc. To achieve the greatest compatibility it is essential to use HyperOS.

Image | Xiaomi

