The Christmas season is over, but the deals continue. Fortunately, it is still possible to find very good quality games at a very affordable price on all platforms. So, one of the best games of the decade is very cheap. Of course, you'd better hurry up.

Before dispensing with its Western franchises and studios, Square Enix It gave the green light to very good quality games that captivated fans. And yes, it also revived the Tomb Raider franchise with a new approach.

The reboot of the franchise developed by Cyrstal Dynamics received very good ratings from players and the professional press in its original debut in 2013. In addition, it gave rise to a new trilogy with a realistic tone that presented us with a Lara Croft more vulnerable and human.

2013's Tomb Raider is $3 on Steam; You can buy it for $5 USD on Xbox and PlayStation

In case for some reason you never gave the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot a chance, now is the time to do so.

Currently, the action and adventure title has 80% discount on Steam, so you can purchase it for $2.99 USDthat is to say, $49 MXN. You better hurry, because this limited time promotion will end on January 4which means that you have only a few hours left to take advantage of it.

On the other hand, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, a version that includes additional material and other improvements, is available on Xbox consoles for only $4.99 USDthat is to say, $119.75 MXN. You will have more time to decide, as the offer will end in 12 days. If you take advantage of the promotion, you will save $359.25 MXN.

Finally, the Definitive Edition of the title starring Lara Croft has 75% discount and you can buy it for $4.99 USD in the PlayStation PS Store. The promotion will no longer be available from January 18.

The Tomb Raider reboot is very cheap on Steam, Xbox and PlayStation

You should also know that Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, a collection that includes the 3 most recent installments, costs $409.65 MXN in the Xbox store and $17.49 USD a PlayStation.

What is Tomb Raider?

In case you don't know, Tomb Raider is the reboot of the franchise of the same name. It is a third-person FPS with elements of exploration, platforming and puzzle solving. Plus, it features Lara Croft's origin story.

Although it took a lot of inspiration from Uncharted, Cyrstal Dynamics' video game managed to make a name for itself and received very good ratings. Currently, it has an average score of 86 on Metacritic and reviews “overwhelmingly positive” on Steam. Thus, it is a must-have for fans of action titles.

Tomb Raider was one of the best games of 2013

But tell us, do you plan to take advantage of this offer? What is your favorite installment of the trilogy? Let us read you in the comments.

