On dates like this, knowing what to give to someone else is key, although it is not always completely easy. There is also the side of self-gifts, which are always in fashion throughout the year if you feel like treating yourself to something or other.

Here it depends on each person's philias and phobias, on what each person likes, but if you are a fan of the Lord of the Rings saga, there is a product that you will surely like and that is also useful: a ESDLA 2024 calendar illustrated by Alan Lee and for less than 10 euros on Amazon.

It is a real bargain and the illustrations are absolutely top, from the most famous The Lord of the Rings illustrators, who has spent many decades with his pen capturing the best-known passages from Tolkien's books.

ESDLA 2024 Calendar Illustrated by Alan Lee

If you have or have had some of the premium editions of the books, whether from the main trilogy or any of Tolkien's expanded universe, both the cover and the interior are almost certainly illustrated by Alan Lee.

There is a particularly interesting peculiarity in this calendar, and that is that the illustrations correspond to the Second Age of the Sun, that is, the period that goes from the disappearance of a good part of the map and the rise of Numenor until the first defeat of Sauron at the hands of of elves and humans.

Much of the history of this age is unknown to the general public, even to fans of the franchise, but it is one of the most interesting that exists and can be read in the book of the Unfinished Tales of Numenor and Middle-earth.

It is precisely in this age where Amazon's The Rings of Power series focuses, which although it has passed unnoticed by critics, it has served to publicize one of the darkest periods in history, with Sauron. roaming freely the land, completely free to deceive elves and humans, cause misfortune, and forge the rings of power.

