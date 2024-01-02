It is certainly not the case that you necessarily have to leave a car with a damage history, but it is preferably a bit cheaper than a car that has never been in an accident. This Ford Mustang is a special case: precisely because of its damage history, it is considerably more expensive than other Mustang GTs from the same year.

Connoisseurs of the better family dramas will immediately recognize this car. It's the 'Saleen' Mustang from 2 Fast 2 Furious. Even more specifically: the Mustang that was run over by a semi-trailer in one of the opening scenes of the film. And we really mean the stunt car that was crushed by the truck's trailer. You wouldn't say that if you saw this Mustang like this.

Six Mustangs for 2 Fast 2 Furious

A total of six Mustangs were purchased for 2 Fast 2 Furious, technical advisor Craig Lieberman explains in a YouTube video. The so-called hero car is a real Saleen Mustang, which did not do its own stunts. The Mustang that disappeared under the truck trailer is a “normal” Mustang GT with some parts added to make it look like a Saleen.

A Mustang GT cost around $30,000 in 2002, so you'd say a run-over copy would go straight to the scrap yard. Still, the company Mason's Hotrods and Hobbies saw it as a fun project. They raised the roof again and straightened the body. They also visually designed the car as a Saleen. The engine is still standard and it is still an automatic.

Anyone want an extra car?

The Mustang is a bit in movie car purgatory. Sure, he's in one of the most popular franchises in the world, but more as an extra. In addition, it is also a damaged car and a replica of a Saleen. In our opinion, the automatic does not do wonders for its desirability. But the crazy history also makes it cool again. Especially if you already have a 2F2F collection.

It is difficult to estimate how good the condition of the car is based on some photos. In a close-up the paint doesn't look very nice and it looks like they left the badges on when spraying. The hood also appears to have a larger gap at one headlight than at the other. Or is that due to the lighting?

The value? We would say: what a fool would give for it. Mecum Auctions dares to put a price on the Mustang from 2F2F. The auction house thinks that someone is foolish enough to bid $60,000 to $90,000 on the car, which converts to between $55,000 and $80,000. By the way, there are less than 1,000 kilometers on the odometer. From today you can bid on the car.