This episode of Pokémon (more specifically from the Ash anime), was a precursor to a mechanic that we would soon see in some games in the Pokémon franchise. In fact, this information has been compiled by the ScreenRant medium, and we found it extremely interesting.

Pokémon: Indigo League It is the part of the series that left us with a mechanic captured on the screen, which years later would be implemented in video games. He episode 17 of season 1 “Giant Pokémon Island”is the chapter in which we can see this peculiar characteristic.

In fact, in this episode we can see how the trainers and other protagonists end up on this mysterious island, where the creatures are incredibly large. It would not be until several years later with the arrival of Pokémon Sword and Shield that mechanics would be introduced Gigantamax or Gigamax.

This feature of the Pokémon games is a combat mechanism exclusive to the eighth generation. Used to use movement Gigamax and cause great damage in combat, as well as increase the defense of the Pokémon in question and its health at the same time.

