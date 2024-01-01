Attention fans of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This Reddit post shows how they created a curious machine in this well-known Nintendo Switch title. Don't hesitate to also consult our 100% complete guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, fans of the game have been sharing all kinds of mechanics, creations or curious videos related to it, some of them being truly surprising. On this occasion, a player showed he defeated different types of enemies such as a Centaleon and other lower level ones that were grouped around one of the characteristic enemy bases of the title with a tank that has a catapult capable of launching bombs from a distance that was created through the use of Ultramano, one of the new mechanics introduced.

Below chesepuf has shown it, letting us see that It has numerous uses when it comes to destroying hordes of enemies. You can find the complete post and all the images shared by the user in this link.

Here you can see it:

What do you think? What do you think about how he tried to defeat the enemies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? We read you in the comments.

