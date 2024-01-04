We have bad news for all the speed lovers who have been waiting. Top Racer Collectionsince it has just been confirmed that the racing game will not arrive this month on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or PC consoles, since it was delayed and those interested will have to wait a couple more months for it.

The games will include more content

If you had not heard about this interesting collection, let us tell you that it is responsible for the QUByte Interactive team, who wants to recover some classic racing games originally released in the 90s to bring them closer to new audiences.

The bad thing is that, even though it was scheduled to launch this January 11, its developers shared a message confirming that it will arrive until next March, something that surely fell like a bucket of cold water for the most veteran gamers.

Here you can see the trailer for the collection:

This is the message from QUByte Interactive in a press release:

“In order to offer the best possible game to players who are passionate about the franchise Top Racer and for those who are eager to experience the games for the first time, we have made the decision to postpone the release of Top Racer Collection on all platforms until March 7, 2024. This will allow us more time to improve the experience for everyone and perfect the classic and exclusive modes that will be present in the collection.”

It is worth mentioning that this collection will include Top Racer, Top Racer 2 y Top Racer 30003 iconic games from the renowned racing franchise, all of them with online functions and new content that will become an interesting option for players.

Related Video: 2023 News Roundup



The good news is that those interested will be able to try a free demo for Steam the January 11which will have 3 tracks and a local multiplayer mode.

Top Racer Collection It will be released on March 7 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, through Steam.

What do you think of this collection of classic games? Will you give it a chance? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente