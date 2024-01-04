Imagine a future where planes fly without pilots on board. Not small aerial vehicles like those we call drones today, but large commercial aircraft that transport cargo or passengers. This somewhat futuristic world could be closer to becoming a reality than many of us think. The aviation industry is growing by leaps and bounds and recently a company has reached a milestone that does not go unnoticed.

A Cessna 208B Caravan, one of the most popular cargo planes in the world, took off and landed at Hollister Airport in California with no one on board. The flight, 80 kilometers and approximately 12 minutes long, was controlled from a command post of the firm Reliable Robotics, the developer of this innovative system that promises to continue evolving to improve the safety of airplanes of all sizes.

The plane flew without direct human control

Upon learning that there was an operator behind this flight carried out in November of last year, we could think that the Cessna was controlled remotely like a military drone. Nothing could be further from the truth, at least according to what Reliable Robotics explains. The firm assures that the pilot does not control the plane in real time through its system and even that it does not receive live visual information.

On the contrary, the pilot guides the system to take charge of the different phases of flight, such as taxiing on the runway, takeoff and landing. In addition, the pilot is in charge of communicating with air traffic controllers, just as if he were on board the aircraft, but when in reality he is kilometers away. A satellite link is responsible for linking the command post with the aircraft in question.





The Cessna 208b Caravan takes off on test day

Reliable Robotics explains that it has been working closely with Textron Aviation, the manufacturer of the Cessna, for years to reach this milestone. The work has consisted of making the necessary modifications to the stock aircraft so that it is capable of operating with the remote operation system. However, this seems to be just a first step in a long journey to take this flight alternative to the next level.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the Cessna flight as a test, but Reliable Robotics does not yet have the necessary certification to bring its technology to a commercial setting. In this sense, they point out that they are working with the US agency to complete the process within approximately two years. From there, the idea is to sell the product to different customers.

Images: Reliable Robotics

