Go to the gym, save, eat better, buy a house, get married or find a partner… With the arrival of a new year, we get optimistically with a series of purposes to begin complying in the next 365 days. However, extra help never hurts so that these ideas end up materializing and becoming a reality, AI being the key to achieving this.

Many people set out to achieve their goals from one year to the next, but the vast majority fail. Current technological advances can serve as an extra help to our willpower.

Socrates, the AI ​​that helps you with your goals

We have seen the power of AI manifest itself in the most varied ways. Sometimes with some controversy, such as artificially generated images, deepfakes, etc., but on other occasions they can be very useful. Proof of this is a tool called Socrates that is revolutionizing the goal applications sector and thus achieve your goals with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

New Year's resolutions arise and 2024 will not be an exception, but what can change is the success rate. It is estimated that traditional methods of establishing a series of objectives to be met are not enough and 92% of people fail to achieve their goals. Therefore, it is best to use current technology to have a little help.

Socrates harnesses the power of cutting-edge technology and reduce that failure rate. The name is not coincidental, since the methodology is inspired by the classical Greek philosopher to stimulate critical thinking. He does this through a friendly, uplifting, warm and fun virtual personality that will serve as a support network to help you not fall.

Think of this tool as a kind of personal trainer that will not only give you a series of tasks to accomplish (the purposes that you have set for yourself), but will also serve as a a personalized coach. The introduction of AI allows it to identify the peculiarities of each individual and, through advanced algorithms and machine learning, guide you every step of the way as a family member or friend would who wants to see you succeed in whatever you set out to do.

Socrates' training has been focused on creative problem solving. Because it's one thing to propose it and another to make it easy to accomplish. Socrates thinks outside the box and offers strategies to conquer any challenge that comes your way. The tool understands that changes and unforeseen events can be a vertigo factor and accepts change with open arms, making these extra challenges one more step towards achieving the purposes.

Science supports setting goals for the New Year

We have a habit of using that step from December 31st to January 1st as a catalyst to make a clean slate and propose what we have not been able to accomplish in the previous months.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology focused on the power that the arrival of a new year has to make us self-evaluate and propose to achieve pending goals. According to the results, those who have set a series of New Year's resolutions have 44% more likely to achieve them than those who don't, even if they were really interested in doing so.