Another amazing product has arrived at CES. It is a slightly curved monitor manufactured by Dell, which boasts of offering a 5K resolution in a spectacular size of 40 inches. But the best thing is that it has a series of features that make it an ideal model for Mac users, since it is quite close to what the Studio Display offers.

40 inches to see everything

The most determining point is possibly its size. With 40 inches diagonal, this new Dell UltraSharp Thunderbolt Hub Monitor It is immense, and could become an essential work tool for designers and image professionals.

Its strength lies in the resolution, since it offers 5K horizontally and 2K vertically, adding a total resolution of 5,120 x 2,160 pixels. A figure that, as you can see, is below the real 5K of the Apple monitor, but it is not bad at all for working with high resolutions.

With all types of connections

Another of its peculiarities is that the monitor has a large number of connections, and this is because it has a port hub integrated into its back. This allows a tremendous range of possibilities, since if on the one hand the equipment has USB-C with 140W of power to power a Macbook Pro, with that same cable we would be sending data from all the peripherals that we connect to the rear ports of the monitor .

And we will have available 4 USB-A ports, 1 Thuderbolt 4 port, 2 USB-C ports (one with 15W of power and another with 10 Gbps of data), 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 DisplayPort 1.4, 2.5 Gb Ethernet, a USB -C front and a front USB-A.

With all these connections, the monitor practically becomes an all-in-one device, freeing the laptop that we connect from cables.

Better than the Apple Studio Display?

At the resolution level it is clear that Apple's is superior, but overall, this Dell solution is very complete. To this we must add that for a little more than the price of Apple's 27-inch model you are buying a Dell of no less than 40 inches.

It must be taken into account that the Dell model has forgotten to include an integrated webcam, something that should not matter much considering the immense number of free USB ports it has.

Official price

The new Dell UltraSharp Thunderbolt Hub Monitor will have a recommended price of $2,400although there will also be a more compact 34-inch version with 3,440 x 1,440 pixel resolution per $1,399. The manufacturer has assured that the product will be launched globally, and should arrive in stores starting February 27.

