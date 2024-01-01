Having a backup battery at home is always a good idea, and in fact more and more people are opting for one, preferably with solar charging. That said, it is lovers of camping and sports such as fishing who get the most out of it.

Besides, Little by little, the market has been filled with cheap power stations, with incredibly low prices for the power they offer.. For example, there is one from Baseus that AliExpress sells for only 165 euros. In reality, it costs more, but as can be seen in the image we insert below, the seller himself offers a considerable discount on your purchase.

When processing the order you will see that AliExpress automatically redeems said discount, so it becomes an undoubted bargain.

This 90,000 mAh external battery is ideal for camping. It has 450W of power and can move even small appliances.

With 450W of power and 90,000 mAh capacity, it has everything you need to turn on and charge devices such as mobile phones, tablets and laptops.but also small appliances such as coffee makers or mini refrigerators.

That makes it an excellent option if you are going camping. You charge it and have hours and hours of energy for all your devices, or you can simply use it even connected to the power.

It has USB A ports, USB Type C ports and standard European plugs, so there will be no problems connecting all types of connectors simultaneously because it can handle all of that and more.

For the price you can't ask for more, although there are other models that do have a little more power, up to 600W and also come with the solar panels necessary for charging, and that is not only useful when you go camping but even in a home environment to save energy.

For example, Amazon sells a solar energy station with these characteristics for just over 400 euros, with shipping from Spain and that will surely lower the electricity bill by several euros per month, an impact that can be quite noticeable in the medium term.

