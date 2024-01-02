The peak moment of all the battles that we have been able to see in Star Wars It is the fight between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. The fight between the Jedi and the newly converted Sith on the surface of Mustafar is simply spectacular even 19 years after its introduction with the release of Revenge of the Sith.

Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor gave their all for the real version, but it was the Hello There channel that put the effort into creating an animated recreation. Specifically in the purest style of The Clone Wars series, which delighted fans of the galactic franchise for years. Here you can take a look.

“After years of hard work and dedication, I am proud to present this reimagining of the iconic scene,” explains its creator, who has by no means been alone in this titanic task. 15 minutes of footage It has been the result of a project that has had the participation of almost 10 people to get it done.

As we can see, the result is simply brutal and has nothing to envy of the animated episodes that we could see on television. Not only has the fight with laser swords been reproduced, but they have chosen to go further by offering us the pre- and post-combat measures. Of course, a small work of art in motion.

