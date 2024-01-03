Almost 43 years after its filming in Spain, Conan, the Barbarian drops by the country again with the recreation of one of the most iconic elements of the film.

Although one always ends up associating it with inertia TerminatorArnold Schwarzenegger's career in Hollywood began to take off a few years before his appearance as a cyborg from the future, since his fame in the seventh art began with Conan, the Barbarian, movie from 1982 whose filming took place in Spain a year earlier.

Now, almost 43 years after its recording, one of the most iconic elements of the film has returned to a town in Salamanca thanks to the contribution of a private collector.

Conan the Barbarian's Wheel of Pain is back in Spain

The iconic torture device from the movie where the character Arnold Schwarzenegger develops his muscles has returned to Spain with the help of a private collector whose identity he did not want to reveal, as Joseba del Valle, one of the spokespersons for the Sad Hill Cultural Association, told El Correo.

When the film finished filming, the Wheel of Pain was dismantled and stored in a warehouse near Solosancho, the town in Ávila where Conan, the Barbarian was filmed.

It was not until 2007 when this collector contacted the person responsible for the custody of the precious object in order to acquire and restore it.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Last November, the collector contacted the Sad Hill Cultural Association (who are dedicated to recovering film sets) so that they have the opportunity to expose the Wheel of Pain to the public.

“A couple of weeks ago we went to see it and we were amazed. It was the authentic and original Wheel of Pain! Seeing the wheel in perfect condition… it's impressive!” says Joseba del Valle.

The Wheel of Pain Conan the barbarian will be exhibited soon along with other elements from iconic films such as The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Will we see Arnold Schwarzenegger make use of the iconic torture device again when it is exposed?