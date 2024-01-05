The fans continue to surprise us with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The creations offered in the title are wonderful, as in this case.

Today we can see how the user LovelyLu78 shows them in image form the great recreations of lilies of the valley from Animal Crossing that he has managed to create in real life, for which he used crochet. Flowers are an aspect that is highly appreciated by fans of the franchise and iconic of the games, so the support it has received has been really positive. Without a doubt, the result is great.

Players often surprise us with great creations inspired by Animal Crossing. The game offers great customization options to the neighbors who accompany us, who are surrounded by impressive buildings. These are combined in unthinkable ways that make us want to share them with the community as well. There are real works of art!

However, there are those who have seen less variety of items in the latest installment, New Horizons, compared to other previous games. The Paradise Archipelago DLC expanded the decoration possibilities also on the base island with new collections that allowed fans to multiply their ideas and create even more beautiful islands, not only on the archipelago but also on their base islands. It also added a handful of new neighbors to Animal Crossing.

Here you can see this recreation in question in great detail, including a light:

I crocheted a Lily of the Valley plant and it lights up

byu/LovelyLu78 inAnimalCrossing

What is your opinion?

