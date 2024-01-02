A video that records everything that happens in an animal crossing on a Utah highwayin the United States, shows us the incredible variety of species that cross this type of bridgesavoiding accidents and facilitating genetic diversity.

The thousands and thousands of roads, highways and highways that run through the planet pose a great danger to animals. Thousands of them are killed by vehicles every day..

Large specimens such as deer, bear or reindeer can cause accidents that can cause injuries and deaths among drivers and passengers.

The great benefits of animal steps

In recent years, they have begun to be installed around the world crossings or bridges for animals on the busiest highways and highways.

These crossings allow dozens of animal species to cross roads safely. And they are used much more than we think.

A camera placed on Utah I-80 Animal Crossing, in the United States, surprises us with the enormous number of species of all kinds that cross it. You can see it here:

This bridge for animals has high fences, so they don't fall onto the road. It has also been filled with earth, rocks and logs, so that the animals can find shelter as they cross, and feel more protected from the cars that roar by with their engines, a little further down.

In the video you can see a large number of animal species that cross on the highwaysome of them protected: bears, pumas, reindeer, deer, squirrels, wolves, lynx, different rodents…

Many of these animals are quite large, and if they tried to cross the road and were hit, it could cause serious accidents.

Another very important contribution of animal crossings on roads is that help maintain genetic diversity. Highways and highways end up isolating population centers because they do not dare to cross, thereby losing genetic diversity, favoring congenital diseases, and decreasing the survival of the species.

Animal crossings on busy highways and highways save the lives of thousands of specimens of dozens of species, and they avoid accidents, as we have seen in a curious video. Everyone benefits.