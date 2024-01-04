It is a secret to no one that the industry is saturated with games as a service and free-to-play titles. Although everyone is looking for success like Fortnite, the reality is that few achieve it and, in most cases, fail with catastrophic results.

According to the analyst Tom Wijmanfrom Newzoo, 2024 will have a different trend, as many companies will leave aside games as a service and free-to-play to go for the premium model standard. However, this does not mean that games as a service have their days numbered.

Studios will bet less on games as a service in 2024, according to analyst

Games as a service could lose steam in 2024

From Wijman's perspective, more and more studios will think better when considering the idea of ​​making a game as a service. He believes that in 2024 many companies will prefer to create titles and sell them under the standard model instead of betting on live platforms and free-to-play.

The reason? The saturation in the industry of this type of production. The analyst assured that people's playing time is monopolized by approximately 19 titleswhich “monopolize” the attention of the players.

Wijman thinks that, despite the change in trend, games as a service will continue to be enormously successful and will be the most enjoyed during 2024.

“Games as a service will continue to be massively successful and dominate the lists of most played and highest-grossing titles, no doubt, but not every studio will want to develop a game as a service anymore. Developers and publishers will return to premium game development.

“Oversaturation in the PC and console markets is evident, with a handful of titles monopolizing playing time; 60% of the playing time is consumed by 19 games and 75% by the 33 most played games,” explained the analyst.

Due to the above, Wijman believes that 2024 it will be a challenging year for some companies, especially for those that already have games as a service planned for the coming months. The most obvious case is PlayStationwhich has already stumbled and is still fully entering that sector.

