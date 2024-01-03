The boredom of a player in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has led him to find a error. During the adventure, you can attend class at the Uva or Naranja Academy. There, you will find a biology teacher, Dinner. This will explain all the secrets of evolution although it has been discovered that its classes are not entirely correct.

On the Reddit forum, a casual Pokémon Scarlet and Purple player decided to try guides from different websites on the Cinio biology exam. The exam question was: “If a Pokémon has an Eternal Stone equipped and an evolution-inducing item, such as a Fire Stone, is used, will it evolve?”

These guides indicated how correct answer “no”when It's actually “yes”. According to several fans in the reddit thread, in the exam the correct answer was “no”, but the developers realized that this evolution does not work that way and decided to change it to the affirmative solution. They did this stealthily and the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple error It never appeared in any patch notes. official.

And the question is somewhat confusing. The description of the Eternal stone explicitly says: “A Pokémon that has this peculiar stone will not evolve.”. And although this may lead one to think that all Pokémon would be blocked carrying this effect, the evolutionary stones are an exception and can avoid the effect of the Eternal Stone.

So I was bored and decided to do all of the school stuff. Noticed something weird when taking the bio final…

byu/master_fireburn inPokemonScarletViolet

In this way, it seems that Cinio tried to “play smart” and try to catch many not-so-expert players in his final exam. Although, as can happen in real life, he was the one who was wrong. So if you were unhappy with your grade or failed the Pokémon Biology Final in Scarlet and Purple because of this error, You should ask for a review with Cinio.

