Although technology has advanced a lot in recent decades, the truth is that some aspects such as teleportation seem like science fiction, an advance that we have seen especially in movies and series.

But now scientists believe they have taken the first big step toward making the teleportation in real life and being able to teleport images over a network, but without sending the image data.

Thanks to this technique, images can be transported using an advanced form of quantum communication that uses quantum physics to send information, especially by sending 1s and 0s.

But scientists at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and the Institute of Photonic Sciences (ICFO) in Spain, have managed to use quantum optics to expand this alphabetso that more complex fragments of information could be sent, such as a fingerprint or a face.

Instead of transmitting images as happens today, sending all the data that can even be intercepted by a malicious actor, With this new technique a configuration inspired by teleportation is used.

“Traditionally, two communicating parties physically send information from one to the other, even in the quantum realm,” says lead researcher Andrew Forbes, a professor at Wits University.

“It is now possible to teleport information so that it never physically travels through the connection: a 'Star Trek' technology made a reality,” he adds.

They achieved this by the use of a nonlinear optical detectora tool that eliminates the need for additional photons and can send almost any pattern such as the aforementioned fingerprint or face.

“This protocol has all the characteristics of teleportation except for one essential ingredient: it requires a bright laser beam to make the nonlinear detector efficient, so that the sender can know what is going to be sent, but does not need to know it,” explains Forbes.

“In this sense, it is not strictly teleportation, but it could be in the future if the nonlinear detector could be made more efficient.”

This would make a lot of sense for the issue of banks, since a customer could send their fingerprint or a face without physically transferring the informationso no external actor could end up intercepting it.

“We hope that this experiment showing the feasibility of the process will motivate further advances in the nonlinear optics community by pushing the limits towards a full quantum implementation. We have to be cautious now, as this setup could not prevent a deceptive sender from preserving better copies of the information to be teleported,” clarifies Adam Vallés from ICFO (Barcelona).