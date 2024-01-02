Lose all your savings overnight. It is the nightmare that Miguel Ángel Sánchez, an ING client who has been the victim of a scam as dangerous as it is easy to fall for in her.

The affected person himself tell your experience, which combines two techniques such as vishing and telephone spoofing. A deception that has ended with the user without his savings and where the bank ignores it, arguing that the responsibility lies with the client for having been scammed.

The call that can make you lose your savings

According to the client, the scam begins when a alleged member of the ING security team called him to alert that it had been detected that someone had accessed their accounts from the province of Cádiz and an iPhone 7.

In that call, where they already had some details of his bank account, he was given security advice, such as going to a nearby ING office, because his money could be in danger. The alternative was to follow a few steps over the phone to ensure the protection of the account, transferring the money to a secure account during the resolution of the incident.

At that point is where Michelangelo became suspicious. And here came the main deception. “How do we know that you are an ING worker?” asked the affected person. The response was “you can hang up on me and go to an office or you can look up the phone number I'm calling you from on the Internet.”

The user looked and He saw that the number was that of the ING branch on O'Donnell Street, in Madrid. “From that moment on I didn't doubt,” explains the affected person. Big mistake.





The scammers were applying the telephone spoofing technique, which consists of falsifying the phone number of the sender in the call so that it appears to come from the aforementioned entity. But in reality that is not their real number. The call came from another number, but the identity had been spoofed, posing as the number of the real bank.

“You have to live the situation,” defends Miguel. “One of the things I proposed was to transfer all the money to my wife's account. The scammer (with a Spanish accent) told me that surely the accounts of the people I usually make transfers to could also be in danger. It's very good mounted.”

“I made a series of transfers to a supposedly secure ING account to protect my money. To make them, I received SMS from an ING phone, with the account number and a security code. In 25 minutes we had lost everything“.

Subsequently, the affected person decided to return the call and at that time he was speaking with ING. The answer was that he had been the victim of a scam. After contacting the bank, ING's response is that they “take no responsibility if someone is using your phone number to deceive users.”

The bank argues that “since the lack of diligence” regarding its security elements and personal data has been confirmed, no payment is due by the entity.





In conversation with Xataka, Miguel Ángel Sánchez explains that once the case went viral, ING contacted him again, to maintain its position although with a softer response. The affected person jokes about the fact that he has also received a survey to assess his response and treatment. “Everything is very unhuman,” he says.

How to avoid falling for these frauds

Spoofing is a scam that has become popular recently, but it is well known. The National Police has warned about its use and has arrested more than 200 people for defrauding more than 830,000 euros with this method.

The Police recommendation to avoid being victims of this type of fraud is clear. Here we leave you with a couple of tips:

Do not give personal or banking information over the phone or by SMS; Your bank will never request personal information from you through these means. If you suspect that a call may be fraudulent, hang up directly and call the official number of your bank (or the one you usually contact) and not the phone number provided to you by the interlocutor. Never give passwords over the phone. If they tell you that they are calling you from an entity or company, take note and contact them directly, verifying the authenticity of the interlocutor and the incident. Use the official applications of banking entities and never make payments or update data through links sent to you by email or SMS.

A similar conclusion is that of Miguel, who recommends that if there is a similar case: “hang up and call the bank. Or go to the nearest office.” Additionally, he points out that it is better to “trust banks with enough physical branches” and that if you have already fallen for the scam, not to fall “into the trap of “you should have done X.” We users cannot be ultimately to blame,” she concludes.

What responsibility do banks have in these scams?

There is already jurisprudence on the aspect of criminal liability. In the case of Miguel Ángel Sánchez, he has reported the case to the Police and has opened a process with the Bank's own User Ombudsman, independent of it. He still explains that he has to put himself in the hands of consumer associations and possibly a lawyer.

In 2022, Facua got ING to take charge of the return of a theft due to phishing. Initially they refused, but the consumer organization obtained the refund because it demonstrated that the bank “could not show evidence of having carried out the double authentication of operations that is mandatory for banking entities.”

The jurisprudence in Spain is consistent: the bank has to return the money that was taken illicitly by third parties. The legal nuance in these cases is to demonstrate whether there is “gross negligence” by the client. If so, the bank is exempt from liability. However, simply falling for the scam does not count as such.

In July 2023, Justice determined that Banco Santander had to return 6,000 euros to a phishing client. In September 2023, it was Abanca that had to return around 30,600 euros to affected customers.

As argued by the Provincial Court in another phishing case, there is no such serious negligence because there is premeditated deception by a third party to gain your trust. And yes there is a default by the bank for not applying sufficient security measures.

There is no clear legislation or a ruling from the Supreme Court that clarifies the rule for all these scams, but the trend in known cases is towards a criterion that positions the victim as a “simple passive subject” and the bank as an entity with “active responsibility.”

