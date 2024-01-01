Interesting news for Earthbound fans, you will surely be interested in this news that we bring you. It seems there are plans in the works.

Mother / Earthbound

We have been able to know today that Earthbound celebrates 30 years since its launch on Super Nintendo in 1994 in Japan and 1995 in the United States. The series' official account today published a celebration message for the anniversary where it mentions “several plans” to honor the game's 30th anniversary.

This is what is known for now:

Among the announced plans are anniversary products, a new type of event, a collaborative event and a “measuring stick”, although the latter generates curiosity about its meaning. Although not all details were given, it is stated that many projects are almost finished and that there are surprises on the way. The blog mentions that important decisions have been made and unexpected things are expected. Full details and the official announcement can be found on the Earthbound 30th Anniversary Announcement Blog.

What did you think, Earthbound fans? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage on Mother.

