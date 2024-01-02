Therefore, in the year 2022, NASA found an ideal opportunity to test a possible system that would protect our planet in this type of situation. Upon detecting two nearby asteroids that fit the desired profile, they made the DART mission spacecraft impact one of them, the one known as Dimorphos. The mission that the scientists had was to verify if that type of impact could change the trajectory of the asteroid so that, if it were on its way to Earth, it would deviate and we could survive.

Now, some time later, the Hera mission managed by the European Space Agency will travel to those asteroids to see what the results of the impact were. It is already known that The impact did move the asteroid, but the long-term effect on its orbit is unknown. With the Hera mission, the answer will be given to whether the Dimorphos asteroid has changed its orbit to the old one, if it is still in the new one, or if the speed that increased with the impact has continued to grow. This will help make calculations that can relax experts when considering a possible apocalyptic situation.

Find out if Jupiter has life

Not Jupiter exactly, but one of its moons. As in the previous case, this is a continuity mission, which means that it takes as a reference the discoveries made in previous missions. More precisely, it will continue the discovery of the icy moon Europa, in which it is known that there is an ocean under the ice that could hide some forms of life.

The Europa Clipper mission will make between 40 and 50 passes over the moon, take photographs and obtain specific data that will allow us to know if, among other things, the place has all the elements necessary for life. Another objective of scientists is to know if the ocean is salt water or not. The bad news is that although the mission will begin its work in 2024, the results will not be sent to Earth until 2030. However, this is a fairly common trend with most missions and new projects, so scientists know that They need to be patient.

Missions to the Moon

As we told you before, the Moon is on everyone's agenda. There are many missions planned, a large part of them related to the launch of ships that will land and they will leave exploration teams. In reality, many countries have plans to begin leaving their mark on the Moon and thus prepare for the colonization that is being talked about so much. In the coming years it is planned to build on the Moon and turn this place into a new source of resources and research. If everything goes as planned, 2024 will be the year in which the foundations of these plans will be laid.

Japan will be the first country to reach the Moon in 2024. It will do so with the SLIM mission and the Smart Lander, which will allow them to explore and, above all, demonstrate the precision with which they undertake the landing. Its objective is to land in the Shioli crater and thus join many other countries that They have already reached the Moon with their ships. In the first months of the year, vehicles from the Astrobotic Technology company and the Peregrine mission will also land, which will include rovers from the Mexican Space Agency.

Along the same lines will also be the IM-1 missions from Intuitive Machines and the Chang'e 6 mission from China, but it is obvious that all eyes are on the Artemis 2 mission. In this case, unlike the previous ones, the mission will have a human crew which will travel to the orbit of the Moon to prove that the trip can be carried out adequately and pave the way for the Artemis 3 mission in 2025. The world is impatiently waiting to see the results of Artemis 2 because it will truly be the mission that will open the way to the conquest of the Moon.

Polaris Dawn Mission

What we can see with some of these missions is that space exploration has long ceased to be something exclusive to space agencies. Let's take the Polaris Dawn as an example, a private SpaceX mission with which businessman Jared Isaacman has proposed spending several days in low Earth orbit.

With their flight they have several objectives. They will carry out some scientific experiments that they can only carry out in those types of conditions, they will mark a historic milestone with the first spacewalk which will be carried out through the use of astronaut suits designed by SpaceX and, at the same time, they will raise money for a charitable cause. It could be the first of many private trips.

There will be more missions

There is another very interesting one, the Vulcan Centaur rocket mission, which will be especially emotional for the followers of the universe from one of the most famous space series: Star Trek. The reason for this is that the remains of some of the cast members of the famous series, as well as those of its creator, Gene Roddenberry, will be sent on this rocket. Throughout the year there will be other moments that are equally interesting or even more attractive, so we recommend that you continue to pay close attention to all the news that we publish.