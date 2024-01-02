Surely you did not know of his presence! On the website you also have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game's great Nintendo Direct.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The information relates to findings in your code. In the title, Dark Koopas appear during a Wonder Effect, but the game files contain an unused version of these Koopas carrying Sunglasses.

It's certainly fascinating to discover unused details in a game's files! Sometimes these unimplemented elements can give an interesting idea of ​​what the game could have been like or what ideas were being considered during its development.

You can see it below:

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Dark Koopas appear during a Wonder Effect (left). The game’s files contain an unused version of the Dark Koopas that are wearing sunglasses (right). pic.twitter.com/sYXAdYS0BE — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) January 1, 2024

We remind you that you already have our analysis and the complete guide to the game on the website. The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans. What do you think about the subject? We read you in the comments!

Fuente.