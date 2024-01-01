Water, substrate… and a good cramp. I know, it is not a very orthodox mixture, but that is the peculiar combination that aspires to promote hydroponics in the future, the cultivation technique that dispenses with soil and uses instead a water solution enriched with nutrients. This is maintained by at least one group of experts from Linköping University who have managed to make their hydroponic barley plantations grow 50% more with the help of an electric “soil”.

We explain ourselves.

With you, eSoil. This is how Professor Eleni Stavrinidou and her colleagues at Linköping University have named her growing substrate for hydroponics, a mixture composed of cellulose and a conductive polymer called PEDOT. This peculiarity is interesting in itself because often in this type of crops a mineral wool is used as a substrate that is not biodegradable and consumes a lot of energy, but if eSoil stands out for anything, it is not because of its components. What makes it really special is that it is a substrate capable of conducting electricity.





Add electricity to the mix. Electrical shocks may not be the first thing that comes to mind when we talk about caring for vegetables, but Stavrinidou and his colleagues at the Swedish university have proven that they have a notable effect on hydroponic crops. During their tests they found that, on average, barley seedlings grew much more when their root system was stimulated with currents through the eSoil. To be more precise, they found that the specimens grown in the conductive “soil” grew up to 50% more in 15 days when their roots were stimulated with electricity.

“The substrates used in hydroponics mainly offer support to the roots. Here we developed a bioelectronic soil, eSoil, which provides electrical stimuli to the roots of plants and their environment in hydroponics. The eSoil consumes little energy and its main structural component is cellulose, the most abundant polymer,” the researchers explain in the article they published in PNAS.

There is work ahead. The Swedish team's experiments and results are interesting, but Starvrinidou and his colleagues still have work to do. She herself acknowledges that they still do not fully understand what causes the greater growth of crops when they are subjected to electric shocks, although she emphasizes the potential of the discovery and the possibilities it opens up.

“In this way we can make the seedlings grow faster with fewer resources. We still do not know how it really works, nor what biological mechanisms are involved,” explains the Linköping expert. “What we have discovered is that the seedlings process nitrogen in a way more effective, but it is still unclear how electrical stimulation affects this process.”





Beyond the laboratory. The study is interesting not only because of the greater or lesser percentage of crop growth that eSoil shows. If it is promising, it is because of its potential to promote hydroponics itself, an agricultural technique that dispenses with soil and uses only water, nutrients and a substrate to which the roots can adhere. Its peculiarities allow plants to be grown with notable water savings and in special facilities that make the most of the available space, as some operational vertical farms have already shown.

Today it is already used in lettuce, herbs and certain vegetables, although it is not common to find hydroponics applied to cereal crops, the option that the Swedish researchers have chosen.

Their study also demonstrates that barley seedlings can be grown using this technique and that their growth rate can also be increased with the help of electrical stimulation. The eSoil also has very low energy consumption and its creators assure that it does not represent a high voltage risk.

With an eye on the future. “The world population is increasing and we also have climate change. Therefore, it is clear that we will not be able to meet the food demands of the planet only with existing agricultural methods. But with hydroponics we can grow food also in very controlled urban environments,” reflects Stavrinidou. In his opinion it is risky to assure that it will guarantee food security, but “it can help, especially in areas with little arable land and harsh environmental conditions.”

