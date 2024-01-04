Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

The Monty Mole Collection – January 11, 2024 – $6.99

The pack includes Commodore 64 and ZX Spectrum versions of each title, display filters including an 80s-style CRT filter, hang points, and the ability to rewind up to ten seconds of live gameplay.

The Bunny Graveyard – 2024

Start your journey as… a cursor? Your job is to find Skye the bunny! But there seems to be some kind of strange entity inside the computer that doesn't want you to leave… can you complete your task and survive?

A Cat’s Manor – Without date

Trapped in a house inhabited by a crazed family, with a hand sewn to his tail. He solves puzzles, crafts items and tools, survives deadly encounters, uses force or outwit bosses, hides and uses stealth. He survives long enough to escape the mansion and decide how it ends.

Chikaro is a 2D action game where you use astral projection to explore. The main character, Yokaze, uses astral projection to pass through walls, possess enemies, and explore ruins. The story takes place in a world after the collapse of civilization.

