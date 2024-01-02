Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

XIZEAL – December 7, 2023

Run towards enemies without stopping! A physically challenging vertical shooter, XIIZEAL was originally released for arcades in 2002. Includes a developer commentary!

On the other hand, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank has been delayed until January 18, 2023.

Additionally, Laika: Aged Through Blood has been confirmed for January 11, 2024.

And Three Minutes to Eight will be released on December 21, 2023.

Finally, the 5-fun visual novel Go ni Igai na Ketsumatsu: Monochrome no Toshokan will be released on February 22, 2024 in Japan.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don't hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.

In Ruetir.com

Nintendo Switch Online confirms these 3 new Mario games for its Game Boy Advance catalog