Following the Game Awards, we now have more award nominations for Nintendo. In this case we are talking about new developments focused on New York Game Awardswith several candidates with Nintendo Switch games.

Specifically, these are the nominees for the 13th edition of the New York Game Awards. Winners will be revealed during the event scheduled at the SVA Theater in Manhattan on Tuesday, January 23. The event will also honor Neil Druckmann, co-president and creative director of Naughty Dog.

We leave you with the nominees:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Alan Wake II

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

El Paso Elsewhere

Jusant

Pizza Tower

Sea of Stars

The Talos Principle II

Viewfinder

Herman Melville Award for Best Screenplay in a Game

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Starfield

Tchia

Thirsty Suitors

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Chants of Sennaar

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Great White Way Award for Best Performance in a Game

Amelia Tyler as The Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

Elizabeth Saydah as Riley in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II

Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best Augmented/Virtual Reality Game

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Body of Mine

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

We Are One

Parque Central Children's Zoo Award for Best Game for Children

Disney Illusion Island

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pikmin 4

Super Mario Bro. Wonders

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Kimono Cats

Laya’s Horizon

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Dead Space

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Metroid Prime Remastered

Resident Evil 4

Star Ocean: The Second Story

Super Mario RPG

Joltin' Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year

Alexis “Zen” Bernier (Team Vitality) – Rocket League

Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) – Tekken 7

Choi “Zeus” Woo-je (T1) – League of Legends

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1) – League of Legends

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality) – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) – Call of Duty

Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Game

9 Years of Shadow

American Arcadia

Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I.

Outer Terror

Slay the Princess

Videoverse

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

Vampire Survivors: Coop Mode

Knickerbocker Award for Best Gaming Journalism

Andrea Long Chu, Vulture

Blessing Adeoya Jr., Kinda Funny Games

Brendan Sinclair, GamesIndustry.biz

Ed Smith, PCGamesN/Bullet Points Monthly

Hanif Abdurraqib, The Paris Review

Nicole Carpenter, Polygon

Reid McCarter, Bullet Points Monthly

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don't forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.