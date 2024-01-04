Following the Game Awards, we now have more award nominations for Nintendo. In this case we are talking about new developments focused on New York Game Awardswith several candidates with Nintendo Switch games.
Specifically, these are the nominees for the 13th edition of the New York Game Awards. Winners will be revealed during the event scheduled at the SVA Theater in Manhattan on Tuesday, January 23. The event will also honor Neil Druckmann, co-president and creative director of Naughty Dog.
We leave you with the nominees:
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
Alan Wake II
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Hi-Fi Rush
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Starfield
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
El Paso Elsewhere
Jusant
Pizza Tower
Sea of Stars
The Talos Principle II
Viewfinder
Herman Melville Award for Best Screenplay in a Game
Alan Wake II
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Starfield
Tchia
Thirsty Suitors
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
Alan Wake II
Baldur’s Gate 3
Chants of Sennaar
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Starfield
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
Alan Wake II
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Hi-Fi Rush
Tchia
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Great White Way Award for Best Performance in a Game
Amelia Tyler as The Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI
Elizabeth Saydah as Riley in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II
Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best Augmented/Virtual Reality Game
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
Body of Mine
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Humanity
We Are One
Parque Central Children's Zoo Award for Best Game for Children
Disney Illusion Island
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pikmin 4
Super Mario Bro. Wonders
Tchia
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Honkai: Star Rail
Kimono Cats
Laya’s Horizon
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
Dead Space
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
Metroid Prime Remastered
Resident Evil 4
Star Ocean: The Second Story
Super Mario RPG
Joltin' Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year
Alexis “Zen” Bernier (Team Vitality) – Rocket League
Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) – Tekken 7
Choi “Zeus” Woo-je (T1) – League of Legends
Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1) – League of Legends
Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality) – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) – Call of Duty
Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Game
9 Years of Shadow
American Arcadia
Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I.
Outer Terror
Slay the Princess
Videoverse
NYC GWB Award for Best DLC
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways
Vampire Survivors: Coop Mode
Knickerbocker Award for Best Gaming Journalism
Andrea Long Chu, Vulture
Blessing Adeoya Jr., Kinda Funny Games
Brendan Sinclair, GamesIndustry.biz
Ed Smith, PCGamesN/Bullet Points Monthly
Hanif Abdurraqib, The Paris Review
Nicole Carpenter, Polygon
Reid McCarter, Bullet Points Monthly
What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.
