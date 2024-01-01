With the first hours of 2024, movie and series lovers are already eager to discover what the Netflix catalog has in store for them in 2024. The platform of streaming world leader does not disappoint, as it promises to offer great series, in this case for all tastes.

With a focus on stories that will hook you and characters for posterity, the series coming next year promise to keep Netflix's reputation at the top.

2024 also seems like it will not be an exception to the great news that has been presented in previous years and, in this report, you will find 7 of them that promise to have you paying month after month for the subscription — even if it is the cheapest with ads —.

If you want to know what's to come, here are the most anticipated Netflix series that the platform—and users—are looking forward to landing next year.

These are the 7 most anticipated Netflix series for 2024:

The Squid Game, second season

Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that Gi-hun will return to play a key role in the world of The Squid Game. This announcement is not surprising, given the open ending of the first seasonwhere the protagonist decides not to board the plane that would take him away with his daughter, upon learning new news about the creators of the game.

Its creator announced that humanity will be subjected to new tests through the games in the second season. For the next episodes, Hwang seems to want to explore this possibility in depth and ask if this human solidarity is real or exists..

You, season five

Netflix

Joe's long-awaited triumphant return to New York with Kate seems to have erased all of the protagonist's previous sins. However, this does not rule out the possibility that someone from the past, resentful, will re-emerge in his life.

Despite the apparent normality, the season four finale made it clear that Joe's dark side persists, and It is unlikely that you will be able to suppress it completely.

So far, Netflix has not announced the release date of the fifth and final season of the series.but everything indicates that it will occur in 2024, given that each new delivery has arrived approximately a year after the previous one.

The Bridgertons, third season

Netflix

Netflix has announced the long-awaited release date of The Bridgertons, season three —each consisting of four episodes—, dividing the new episodes into two phases, a strategy that, although frequently adopted by the platform, is not always to the taste of viewers. subscribers.

Part 1 will arrive on May 16, 2024, followed by part 2 on June 13, 2024. Accompanying this announcement, Netflix and Shondaland, the production company, have released a video with voice-over by Lady Whistledown.

Besides, Netflix revealed an extensive synopsis, which previews the following:

“The Bridgertons returns for its third season, in which Penelope Featherington has finally moved on from her former crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words in her final season.

However, she has decided that it is time to choose a husband, preferably one who will give her enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, away from her mother and sisters.

But lacking confidence, Penelope's attempts in the marriage market fail miserably. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger.

However, he is discouraged when he realizes that Penelope, the only person who always appreciated him as he was, is turning her back on him. Eager to regain her friendship, Colin offers to guide Penelope in the ways of her trust to help her find her husband this season. When his lessons start to work too well, Colin must discern if his feelings for Penelope are really just friendly.

Complicating matters for Penelope is her breakup with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in high society makes it even more difficult to keep her alter ego a secret. , Lady Whistledown.”

Stranger Things, temporada final

Netflix

The fifth season of Stranger Things will mark the closing of the Duffer Brothers' acclaimed creation. Now, it's only a matter of time before the last chapters see the light. Although the possibility of a spin-off has been mentioned, the series as it is known will arrive in 2024.

Its creators advanced a time jump after the fourth season, an idea that is difficult to conceive after witnessing its shocking outcome. After the battle with Vecna ​​and the apparent victory of the protagonists, it is clear that the threat is still latent.

Will reveals that Vecna ​​is not missing, even though he is injured and weakened; He is still alive, and his return seems imminent.

Arcane: League of Legends, season two

Although an official announcement with the exact date has not yet been made, it has been revealed that the second season of Arcane: League of Legends will arrive on Netflix in November 2024.

So far, there is no official information about the synopsis that the second season of Arcane: League of Legends will follow. Neverthelessit can be assumed that the series will continue to explore the stories of the champions introduced in the first installment.

The narrative will follow Vi and Jinx's struggle to be together and improve their lives, Caitlyn's journey to earn the respect of others, Jayce's challenges in correcting his mistakes of ambition, and Viktor's tenacious fight to survive.

The three body problem

Netflix

Without revealing any key details, The Three-Body Problem focuses on humanity's first encounter with an extraterrestrial intelligence..

However, this description barely scratches the surface of the story, which immerses the entire human race in government conspiracies, hidden world wars, clandestine scientific organizations and technological mysteries that border on the supernatural.

The original synopsis of the story is as follows: “A top-secret military project in China sends signals into space with the purpose of establishing contact with extraterrestrial beings. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction intercepts the signal and makes plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on our planet, different groups emerge with divergent approaches: some are determined to welcome higher beings and collaborate in the takeover of a world considered corrupt, while others prepare to resist the imminent invasion.”

Wednesday, second season

Netflix

The confirmation of season 2 of Wednesday among the Netflix series was practically inevitable, just a few days after its successful premiere.

The question, however, was: why did it take Netflix to confirm the renewal? The answer came in early January 2023, when the platform officially announced the second season through an intriguing teaser.

Given this confirmation, Expectations skyrocket and possibilities become endless.. Although the logical thing might be to place the plot in a new school year in Nevermore, the idea of ​​​​transferring the action to the iconic Addams mansion is also raised, recovering mythical characters such as Uncle Stink, Cousin That and the curious grandmother.