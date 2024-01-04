Updated January 3, 2024 – We have updated the images and product cards, as well as some text.

Does your Wi-Fi connection go to the movies in the living room but barely reach the bedroom? Does the coverage at your house make your cell phone look like it's in a bunker? If these problems sound familiar to you, You may be interested in knowing more about WiFi Mesh.

By now you already know what WiFi Mesh is. This is a type of wireless connection that Add some nodes to your usual router to distribute the network throughout the space and, therefore, improve the connectivity of your home.

Installing a mesh WiFi network in your home is a great option if you want the network to reach all corners without problem. Besides, WiFi Mesh creates a unique WiFi network with a single name to connect towithout jumping from one connection point to another, so comfort is assured.

If you have connection problems and lack of coverage at home, we highly recommend making the jump to WiFi Mesh. It is a worthwhile investment, and the prices are no longer so expensive.

We pay special attention to the price, because although there are models with greater coverage and speed, the prices of several routers to create a mesh network can be excessive.

We make it easy for you by recommending the 5 best routers with WiFi Mesh that are not very expensive that you can install right now.

Amazon eero 6 TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Google Nest WiFi Pro TP-Link Deco M5 ASUS ZenWiFi XP4 Whole Home

Amazon Euro 6

Router with WiFi 6 and WiFi Mesh designed for homes with internet connections of up to 500 Mbps. It offers coverage of 460 square meters and integrates a Zigb smart digital home controller…

Amazon is entering deeper and deeper into the world of hardware, trying to ensure that we have several devices from its ecosystem in our homes. That happens with your router. eero 6the new version compatible with WiFi 6.

The eero 6 router can cover up to 140 square meters, something admirable considering that its design is very compact. Connects to your modem to carry your carrier connection throughout your home, eliminating dead spots.

You can configure it in the eero app to manage and control the network from anywhere and it updates automatically. With its TrueMesh technology, rreroutes traffic to avoid congestion, buffering, and network outages. Oh and It is compatible with Alexa.

TP-Link Deco M9 Plus

Mesh WiFi network system to cover up to 420 m² on 2.4 GHz networks and two 5 GHz networks with support for smart home products with the Zigbee protocol.

Among the best options you can get in mesh routers you can find this TP-Link Deco M9 Plus. A router system that can be found in a pack of 2 units, 3 units or individually.

Create two WiFi networks, one 2.4 GHz for older devices or those that need greater coverage and two 5 GHz networks (one to use normally and another that you use to connect to other routers).

reach one maximum speed up to 2,134 Mbps combining both networks, in addition to covering up to 420 m2².

These Deco M9 Plus routers are prepared for the Internet of Things, supporting up to 100 devices such as light bulbs, speakers, plugs, vacuum cleaners, etc. Besides supports Zigbee devices natively.

Google Nest WiFi Pro

Google dual band wireless router. It covers up to 120 square meters per router and is compatible with mesh networks.

Google Nest WiFi Pro is Google's proposal for home WiFi networks. It is a scalable and fast wireless connection system that in this version is compatible with WiFi 6E.

La red Nest WiFi promises an improved solution to the connection that Google already offered, especially in terms of speed and coverage. It also includes Google's virtual assistant so you can control the router through voice commands.

Google Nest WiFi covers up to 120 m² in a scalable system, so you can add more access points or join it to Google WiFi. It is ideal for large houses with many square meters, several floors or old installations and walls. There are, so to speak, no limits.

Through the Google Home app You can check the connection speed of connected devices, prohibit connections, assign schedules, create a guest network and use parental controls. A very complete Mesh router at a very competitive price.

TP-Link Deco M5

Mesh routers to create a system that covers up to 500 m² with dual-band WiFi, Gigabit ports and easy configuration from your app.

The mesh router system TP-Link Deco M5 It is a perfect option for those looking to install these routers and they are not very flashy.

We have highlighted the version that is sold with 3 units. with which you can create a WiFi coverage of up to 510 m²which makes it perfect for large, multi-story homes or homes with interference problems or thick walls.

Reaches a speed of up to 1267 Mpbs combining the two networks, the 5 GHz being up to 887 Mbps and 400 Mbps at 2.4 GHz.

ASUS ZenWiFi XP4 Whole Home

The ZenWiFi AX Hybrid system includes a pair of ASUS AX1800 WiFi routers equipped with 1,300 Mbps HomePlug AV2 Powerline connectivity and technologies that ensure super-fast WiFi connections.

Asus has more and more models among the best routers on the market thanks to their high features and the operating system and applications they include.

They also have WiFi 6 mesh systems that work great like this one Asus ZenWifi XP4what is ideal for covering rooms separated by very thick walls thanks to its Powerline protocol.

This system includes two ASUS AX1800 WiFi routers with one maximum transfer rate of 1,800 Mbps. It is a product especially recommended in Spain, where constructions are almost always made of cement and with many metals involved.

If other systems have not given the results you expected, try this one. Besides, Its application and installation is the best what's up.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here